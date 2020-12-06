Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
Brandy Kincheloe has joined the Montana Primary Care Association as its workforce development coordinator. The workforce development coordinator provides training and technical assistance to Montana’s Community Health Centers and Urban Indian Centers to support workforce development and enhance their capabilities to recruit, develop and retain their workforce.
A graduate of the University of Montana-Missoula and currently working toward her Master’s in Public Health, Kincheloe brings 9-plus years of healthcare-related experience to the organization. Most recently, she was the program specialist for the Primary Care Office at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The Montana Primary Care Association is the statewide membership organization for all 14 of the state’s community health centers and four of Montana’s Urban Indian Centers.
***
Jessica Simkins, EI, has joined Robert Peccia and Associates' Streets and Highways Group as a project designer. Simkins holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Carroll College. During her academic career, Simkins was involved as a student supervisor for the Impact Annual Fund on Campus, which raised money for student scholarships, served as both vice president and president of the American Society of Civil Engineers Student Chapter, and worked for her family’s small business in Bozeman. She also spent her junior and senior year as an intern for a local engineering firm in Helena, where she was hired as a full-time water resource engineer.
Simkins is skilled in GIS related software, which can be applied to transportation planning, water resources, and many other engineering disciplines. She has been trained in ArcGIS, GeoHEC-RAS, AutoCAD Civil 3D, Aquatic Organism Passage Design, and MicroStation. She completed SWPPP Administrator training and has surveying experience.
News and notes
Montana hemp checkoff payments due
The Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding hemp growers and processors to submit their hemp checkoff payments before the end of the year. The Montana Hemp Advisory Committee will decide how to allocate the checkoff funds for research, market development and education to develop and enhance Montana’s hemp industry.
Montana hemp growers voted to approve the nation’s first hemp checkoff earlier this year. The checkoff was established at 1% of the value of the crop being sold at the first point of sale. Hemp growers can self-assess for the 2020 crop year. However, if their hemp was sold to a Montana hemp processor, that processor is responsible for submitting the assessment. All of Montana’s checkoff programs are voluntary.
As Montana’s hemp checkoff funds start to accrue, the Montana Hemp Advisory Committee will make decisions on how to allocate those funds toward the program goals of research, market development and education. Hemp growers and members of the public can join the committee’s public meetings during which funding opportunities will be discussed. Public meeting notices are published on the MDA website.
Assessment forms for growers and processors can be downloaded from the MDA website at agr.mt.gov/hemp, or they can be requested by email at agr@mt.gov, by phone at 406-444-3571, or by fax at 406-444-5409. Hemp checkoff payments should be submitted to the address below by Dec. 31, 2020.
Guidelines
The IR welcomes reports of hiring, promotions, awards, recognition, learning opportunities and other news from local companies and nonprofits. We accept press releases and photos (digital images at 300 dpi or more are preferred). Email your information to irstaff@helenair.com.
There is no charge for items appearing in the Business Briefcase. Items are run on a space-available basis, and we reserve the right to edit and use information as we see fit.
The deadline is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Sunday.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.