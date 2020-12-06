Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Simkins is skilled in GIS related software, which can be applied to transportation planning, water resources, and many other engineering disciplines. She has been trained in ArcGIS, GeoHEC-RAS, AutoCAD Civil 3D, Aquatic Organism Passage Design, and MicroStation. She completed SWPPP Administrator training and has surveying experience.

Montana hemp checkoff payments due

The Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding hemp growers and processors to submit their hemp checkoff payments before the end of the year. The Montana Hemp Advisory Committee will decide how to allocate the checkoff funds for research, market development and education to develop and enhance Montana’s hemp industry.

Montana hemp growers voted to approve the nation’s first hemp checkoff earlier this year. The checkoff was established at 1% of the value of the crop being sold at the first point of sale. Hemp growers can self-assess for the 2020 crop year. However, if their hemp was sold to a Montana hemp processor, that processor is responsible for submitting the assessment. All of Montana’s checkoff programs are voluntary.