Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces

Lesley Egbert, owner of Live Longitude Travel, has been named to Condé Nast Traveler world’s best travel specialists list for 2020. Each year Condé Nast Traveler assembles a list of the finest travel experts in the world. Candidates are hand selected and thoroughly screened through a qualification process.

Egbert has owned her Montana-based agency since 2010, working with clients all over the U.S. She specializes in adventure and luxury travel.

She is a member of the Virtuoso travel network, which represents the top travel advisers in the industry and is also the travel industry's leading luxury network. Contact Live Longitude Travel at 406-422-0923 or www.livelongitude.com.

News and notes

Company changes leadership officers

On May 20, Energy Laboratories voted and approved a change in officers. Bill Brown stepped down as president and was replaced by Jonathan Hager.

Cindy Rohrer was named vice president and Lisa Bradley vice president of operations. Tracy Dangerfield continues in her role as secretary/treasurer.