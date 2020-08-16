Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
Lesley Egbert, owner of Live Longitude Travel, has been named to Condé Nast Traveler world’s best travel specialists list for 2020. Each year Condé Nast Traveler assembles a list of the finest travel experts in the world. Candidates are hand selected and thoroughly screened through a qualification process.
Egbert has owned her Montana-based agency since 2010, working with clients all over the U.S. She specializes in adventure and luxury travel.
She is a member of the Virtuoso travel network, which represents the top travel advisers in the industry and is also the travel industry's leading luxury network. Contact Live Longitude Travel at 406-422-0923 or www.livelongitude.com.
News and notes
Company changes leadership officers
On May 20, Energy Laboratories voted and approved a change in officers. Bill Brown stepped down as president and was replaced by Jonathan Hager.
Cindy Rohrer was named vice president and Lisa Bradley vice president of operations. Tracy Dangerfield continues in her role as secretary/treasurer.
Brown will continue in the role of mentoring the next phase of company leadership. He has been with Energy Laboratories for over 40 years and continues to be on the Board of Directors for Energy Laboratories along with working at the Billings laboratory.
Hager began his career at Energy Laboratories in 2000, working as a lab technician while attending Carroll College. After receiving his BA in biology with a minor in chemistry, he joined the staff full-time. He became Helena laboratory manager in 2012 and marketing director in 2017.
Rohrer is a graduate of Rocky Mountain College, having earned a BS in chemistry, and has been a part of the Energy Laboratories team since 2000. She became the Billings laboratory manager in 2013.
Bradley has been with Energy Laboratories since 1997. She works with lab managers throughout the company on issues relating to communication, management, strategy, training and innovation. She is a graduate of Montana State University and received a PhD in analytical chemistry from Indiana University.
Dangerfield started at Energy Laboratories, Inc. in 1985, has been a licensed CPA since 1992 and earned her MBA in 2013. As CFO, she is responsible for monitoring the company’s fiscal status, and also manages and leads multiple administrative departments within the company.
$100K awarded through student loan assistance program
Gov. Steve Bullock announced nearly $100,000 has been awarded to 12 applicants through the Montana Farmer Student Loan Assistance Program, which was created to encourage Montana’s college-educated youth to pursue a primary career in farming or ranching.
The program also seeks to reduce financial stress on farm and ranch operators and promote succession planning to preserve interest in the state’s agricultural future.
The Montana Farmer Student Loan Assistance Program originated during the 2019 legislative session. This is the first round of awards made through the program and determined by the Agriculture Development Council. Successful applicants will receive loan assistance for up to five years for qualified education loans. The next funding cycle will open in the Spring of 2021. For more information, visit agr.mt.gov/Student-Loan-Assistance-Program.
Carroll College receives $150K grant
The National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded Carroll College $159,184 for the Re-enchanting Nature: Humanities Perspectives program. This is the third NEH award received by Carroll College for this program in the past five years.
Re-enchanting Nature: Humanities Perspectives is a three-week seminar for 16 K-12 humanities teachers from across the country. The seminar explores the human relationship with nature through religious, philosophical, literary, cultural and artistic perspectives. The curriculum focuses on demonstrating for participants that a more full and reasoned understanding of the national discourse regarding the environment is supported when the humanities are integrated with the scientific conversation.
Carroll faculty members, Dr. Edward Glowienka, associate professor of philosophy, and Corrie Williamson, adjunct professor of English, are the co-directors of the program.
The seminar, which will take place in the summer of 2021, will spend the first two weeks on the Carroll College campus. It concludes with a week at the Yellowstone Studies Center adjacent to Yellowstone National Park.
Awards and honors
Great West wins Circle of Excellence Award
Great West Engineering has been named a recipient of PSMJ’s 2020 Circle of Excellence Award. PSMJ designed the exclusive Circle of Excellence to recognize successfully managed firms that demonstrate outstanding achievements in profitability, overhead management, cash flow, productivity, business development and staff growth.
The Circle of Excellence represents the top 20 percent of participants in PSMJ’s annual A/E Financial Performance Benchmark Survey, based on 13 key performance metrics.
Great West Engineering, Inc. is a multidisciplinary civil engineering and consulting firm with Montana offices in Helena, Billings, and Great Falls.
