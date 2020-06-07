Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Mahugh’s first involvement with Big Brothers Big Sisters began in college over a decade ago when he heard someone share at a United Way event in Missoula how the program had impacted their life for the better and helped them a achieve a stronger future. Mahugh quickly signed up to become a Big. He graduated from the University of Montana with a master’s degree in public administration and a B.A in political science.

Most recently, Mahugh served as the director of development of Flathead Valley Community College Foundation. Prior to that, Mahugh served as the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flathead County, where he partnered with the board of directors to double the organization’s budget and staff.

To become a mentor, enroll in the program, or donate, call 406.442.7479 or visit bbbs-helena.org.

Family Outreach restructuring organization

Family Outreach is a private nonprofit that provides services to children and adults with developmental delays/disabilities to a 12 county area in Southwest Montana with offices in Helena, Butte and Bozeman.

Executive Director Jackie Mohler announced she has been working with the organization’s board of directors have and developed a new model that would downsize the management structure.