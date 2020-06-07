Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
Lis Olsen, has joined Great West Engineering as part of the natural resources group and will be based out of the Helena office. Olsen graduated in May 2020 from Montana State University with a B.S. in civil engineering with a bio-resources emphasis.
***
Kyle Myhre, EI, has joined Robert Peccia and Associates’ Water and Wastewater Group as an engineering designer/construction technician. Myhre is a Montana native and recent graduate of Montana State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. While at MSU, he worked as an operator and crew leader for Rivers Landscaping in Belgrade. During the summer prior to his senior year, Myhre held an internship with Interstate Engineering Inc. in Sidney and gained hands-on engineering experience performing construction observation for a water and sewer line installation, performed flow testing, and assisted with a resurfacing design.
Myhre actively serves as a sergeant and squad leader in the Montana National Guard, Unit A co.1-163rd CAB, in Belgrade.
News and notes
Big Brothers Big Sisters names president/CEO
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Helena & Great Falls announced Jesse Mahugh has been named their new president/CEO. The youth mentoring nonprofit has been active in the Helena community for over 50 years, and the Great Falls community for over 40 years.
Mahugh’s first involvement with Big Brothers Big Sisters began in college over a decade ago when he heard someone share at a United Way event in Missoula how the program had impacted their life for the better and helped them a achieve a stronger future. Mahugh quickly signed up to become a Big. He graduated from the University of Montana with a master’s degree in public administration and a B.A in political science.
Most recently, Mahugh served as the director of development of Flathead Valley Community College Foundation. Prior to that, Mahugh served as the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flathead County, where he partnered with the board of directors to double the organization’s budget and staff.
To become a mentor, enroll in the program, or donate, call 406.442.7479 or visit bbbs-helena.org.
Family Outreach restructuring organization
Family Outreach is a private nonprofit that provides services to children and adults with developmental delays/disabilities to a 12 county area in Southwest Montana with offices in Helena, Butte and Bozeman.
Executive Director Jackie Mohler announced she has been working with the organization’s board of directors have and developed a new model that would downsize the management structure.
Tyler Tobol of Helena has accepted the position of adult service manager. Tobol has been with Family Outreach for seven years and brings a strong collaborative leadership style.
Brittney Tronaas of Bozeman has accepted the position of early intervention manager. Tronaas has 12 years of service with in the early intervention program.
Jen de Raoulx is a licensed behavior analyst and will be leading the applied behavior analyst program.
Anne Herzog has been leading the business office in Helena for over a year.
Guidelines
The IR welcomes reports of hiring, promotions, awards, recognition, learning opportunities and other news from local companies and nonprofits. We accept press releases and photos (digital images at 300 dpi or more are preferred). Email your information to irstaff@helenair.com.
There is no charge for items appearing in the Business Briefcase. Items are run on a space-available basis, and we reserve the right to edit and use information as we see fit.
The deadline is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Sunday.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.