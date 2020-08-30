Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Names and faces

McKinley Winkle has joined the Helena Chamber as the new Helena WINS Workforce director. Winkle graduated from MSU with honors where she received a B.S. in business marketing.

She has extensive knowledge and experience in running programs and events along with marketing skills and knowledge. She was a recipient of the Rising Leader Award out of all female student-athletes at Montana State. She is a Helena native and graduated from CHS prior to heading to Bozeman for college.

News and notes

Leadership program to hold virtual events

The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce/Leadership Helena will present a new Leadership 2.0 series “Effective Leadership – Leading in Challenging Times” this fall with a line-up of nationally acclaimed presenters.

The series will start on Sept. 17 at 9 to 10:30 a.m. and then October, November, and December will follow – also on the third Thursday at the same times. These are live virtual events and there will be opportunity for interaction with the presenters.