 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news
0 comments
BUSINESS BRIEFCASE

Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Names and faces

McKinley Winkle has joined the Helena Chamber as the new Helena WINS Workforce director. Winkle graduated from MSU with honors where she received a B.S. in business marketing.

She has extensive knowledge and experience in running programs and events along with marketing skills and knowledge. She was a recipient of the Rising Leader Award out of all female student-athletes at Montana State. She is a Helena native and graduated from CHS prior to heading to Bozeman for college. 

News and notes

Leadership program to hold virtual events 

The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce/Leadership Helena will  present a new Leadership 2.0 series “Effective Leadership – Leading in Challenging Times” this fall with a line-up of nationally acclaimed presenters.

The series will start on Sept. 17 at 9 to 10:30 a.m. and then October, November, and December will follow – also on the third Thursday at the same times. These are live virtual events and there will be opportunity for interaction with the presenters.

This opportunity for leadership skills training and professional development is offered at affordable prices by the session or as a four-session package. Presenters and topics include Patrick McGaughey (Business Leadership: Academic to Pandemic to Dynamic), Katie Stice (Key Leadership Strategies), Karen McNenny (Lead from Where YOU Stand), and Frank Kenny (Great Leaders Lead with Key Marketing & Technology Practices).

The sessions will be recorded for access by the registrants if they miss one. There is discounts for Leadership Helena alumni and for HLN members. Sponsors include Hilton Home2 Suites, Independent Record, Opportunity Bank and Walmart.

For more information, visit www.helenachamber.com or call the chamber at 442-4120. Email Mike Mergenthaler at mmergenthaler@helenachamber.com

Guidelines

The IR welcomes reports of hiring, promotions, awards, recognition, learning opportunities and other news from local companies and nonprofits. We accept press releases and photos (digital images at 300 dpi or more are preferred). Email your information to irstaff@helenair.com.

There is no charge for items appearing in the Business Briefcase. Items are run on a space-available basis, and we reserve the right to edit and use information as we see fit.

The deadline is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Sunday.

 

McKinley Winkle

Winkle
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far
National

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

  • Updated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in bars, tattoo shops and gatherings before people traveled home to nearly every state in the country.

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News