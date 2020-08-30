Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
McKinley Winkle has joined the Helena Chamber as the new Helena WINS Workforce director. Winkle graduated from MSU with honors where she received a B.S. in business marketing.
She has extensive knowledge and experience in running programs and events along with marketing skills and knowledge. She was a recipient of the Rising Leader Award out of all female student-athletes at Montana State. She is a Helena native and graduated from CHS prior to heading to Bozeman for college.
News and notes
Leadership program to hold virtual events
The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce/Leadership Helena will present a new Leadership 2.0 series “Effective Leadership – Leading in Challenging Times” this fall with a line-up of nationally acclaimed presenters.
The series will start on Sept. 17 at 9 to 10:30 a.m. and then October, November, and December will follow – also on the third Thursday at the same times. These are live virtual events and there will be opportunity for interaction with the presenters.
This opportunity for leadership skills training and professional development is offered at affordable prices by the session or as a four-session package. Presenters and topics include Patrick McGaughey (Business Leadership: Academic to Pandemic to Dynamic), Katie Stice (Key Leadership Strategies), Karen McNenny (Lead from Where YOU Stand), and Frank Kenny (Great Leaders Lead with Key Marketing & Technology Practices).
The sessions will be recorded for access by the registrants if they miss one. There is discounts for Leadership Helena alumni and for HLN members. Sponsors include Hilton Home2 Suites, Independent Record, Opportunity Bank and Walmart.
For more information, visit www.helenachamber.com or call the chamber at 442-4120. Email Mike Mergenthaler at mmergenthaler@helenachamber.com.
Guidelines
The IR welcomes reports of hiring, promotions, awards, recognition, learning opportunities and other news from local companies and nonprofits. We accept press releases and photos (digital images at 300 dpi or more are preferred). Email your information to irstaff@helenair.com.
There is no charge for items appearing in the Business Briefcase. Items are run on a space-available basis, and we reserve the right to edit and use information as we see fit.
The deadline is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Sunday.
