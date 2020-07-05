Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

News and notes

State Farm announces $25K grant program

Joe Mitchell, agent for State Farm has announced State Farm Neighborhood Assist® is back for its ninth year in 2020. This year has been like no other in recent history, and $25,000 could make a big impact at a time when nonprofits and the communities they serve need it most. Due to the challenges facing the nation, category requirements are being removed for submissions this year. This action will free up communities to submit causes to address their greatest needs.

The program will continue to award $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.

Here’s how the program works.

Submission Phase: Starts July 15 and ends when 2,000 submissions are reached

Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com starting July 15. Prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide. The first 2,000 submissions will be accepted. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to the top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.

Voting phase: Sept. 23-Oct. 2