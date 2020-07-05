Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

News and notes
State Farm announces $25K grant program
Joe Mitchell, agent for State Farm has announced State Farm Neighborhood Assist® is back for its ninth year in 2020. This year has been like no other in recent history, and $25,000 could make a big impact at a time when nonprofits and the communities they serve need it most. Due to the challenges facing the nation, category requirements are being removed for submissions this year. This action will free up communities to submit causes to address their greatest needs.
The program will continue to award $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.
Here’s how the program works.
Submission Phase: Starts July 15 and ends when 2,000 submissions are reached
Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com starting July 15. Prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide. The first 2,000 submissions will be accepted. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to the top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.
Voting phase: Sept. 23-Oct. 2
Ultimately, voters will decide which community improvement projects win. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, from Sept. 23-Oct. 2, for their favorite causes. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
Winners announced: Nov. 4
The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
Last year, 163,000 people cast 4.4 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities.
Career Building Program kickstarts in Helena
As COVID-19 rocked the world and transformed event-based organizations and businesses into virtual experiments in communications and community, the Women’s Leadership Network of Helena rallied to find a way to stay active, stay relevant and get creative about how best to serve its members and community during a time of quarantine, social distancing and economic upheaval.
With the help of a Social Services Grant from the State of Montana, the WLN has created its Career Building Program, a scholarship for eight local women that will provide them with:
1. Career coaching. A combination of group sessions and one-on-one sessions with professional career coach Stacey Otterstrom from PLucK! Coaching.
2. Resume building with Lynda Spiegel from Rising Star Resumes.
3. A gift certificate from downtown Helena businesses for purchase of interview prep items/services.
Valued at $1,200/person, these scholarships are limited to eight women. Five scholarships will be awarded to 2020 WLN members, and three scholarships will be provided to non-members. Though this is not a first come, first serve application process, applicants are encouraged to apply in a timely manner. Scholarships are available to all women, regardless of age, sexual orientation or identity, race, ethnicity, creed, professional or educational background.
Applications opened June 30 and close Friday, July 17. Scholarship applicants will be notified by Friday, July 24.
Women can apply online at: https://wlnhelena.wildapricot.org/Scholarship-Application.
For further information about the program or application process, please email the WLN at wlnhelena@gmail.com or call Amber Johnson at 406-594-2107.
Guidelines
The IR welcomes reports of hiring, promotions, awards, recognition, learning opportunities and other news from local companies and nonprofits. We accept press releases and photos (digital images at 300 dpi or more are preferred). Email your information to irstaff@helenair.com.
There is no charge for items appearing in the Business Briefcase. Items are run on a space-available basis, and we reserve the right to edit and use information as we see fit.
The deadline is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Sunday.
