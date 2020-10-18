Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
Nicki Jemmings has joined Ascent Bank as the new real estate loan officer. Along with Jemmings' 15 years of local lending experience, she brings strong partnerships with realtors, title companies and other mortgage industry affiliates.
Jemmings uses an educational approach, which allows her customers to feel comfortable and understand their decisions.
***
Danielle Money has joined the staff of the Montana Council on Developmental Disabilities as the logistics/contract manager. Money has an extensive background in both the mental health and developmental disabilities service delivery systems. She is located at, 7 West 6th Ave., Suite 507 in Helena. Call 406-443-4332.
***
Angela Murdo, CPA, CFE, shareholder, has been promoted to a full equity owner in Anderson ZurMuehlen. Murdo has over 19 years of experience providing quality attest and consulting services. She serves as the Helena attest business unit adviser and the firm’s financial institution specialty team director. Murdo holds a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Science in business administration-accounting from the University of Montana and has been with the firm since 2001
***
Ronda Wiggers has joined NFIB Montana’s largest small-business advocacy association as its new state director in charge of its lobbying, educational outreach and political efforts.
A native Montanan, Wiggers was raised on a farm in the heart of the state’s Golden Triangle. She attended the University of Montana and has held local elected offices.
Visit www.nfib.com/MT or by following NFIB on Twitter @NFIB_MT.
***
Lindsey Thueson, DPT, has joined Frontier Home Health and Hospice’s therapy team. Thueson received her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Montana in 2019. Prior to becoming a physical therapist, she worked as a research associate studying autoimmune diseases. She has a special interest in neurological rehabilitation.
Dakota Conroy, DPT, joined Frontier Home Health and Hospice’s therapy team in August after transferring from the company’s Butte office. Conroy worked as a traveling PT for four years after receiving his doctorate in physical therapy from the Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire. He has experience in all faucets of physical therapy.
For more information, call 406-443-4140.
***
Jennifer Lambertson, FNP-C has joined St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Urgent Care. Lambertson most recently served as a registered nurse in the St. Peter’s Health Emergency Department and as the St. Peter’s Health Trauma Coordinator. She earned her Master of Science in nursing as a family nurse practitioner at Chamberlain University School of Nursing in Downers Grove, Illinois. She is a board certified member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
AndeeLyn Wardell, FNP has joined St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Endocrinology. Wardell earned her Master of Science in nursing at Chamberlain University in Downers Grove, Illinois, and she specializes in endocrinology. Wardell is a board certified member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and a member of the American Diabetes Association. Prior to serving as a nurse practitioner, she worked as a registered nurse in our Endocrintolocy Clinic. She is accepting new patients at 406-457-4180.
Melissa Abraham, DNP has joined St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Urgent Care. Abraham earned her doctorate of nursing practice at Montana State University in Bozeman. Abraham has over seven years of experience providing care as a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit, including five years of experience at St. Peter’s Health ICU. She is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
