Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Ronda Wiggers has joined NFIB Montana’s largest small-business advocacy association as its new state director in charge of its lobbying, educational outreach and political efforts.

A native Montanan, Wiggers was raised on a farm in the heart of the state’s Golden Triangle. She attended the University of Montana and has held local elected offices.

Visit www.nfib.com/MT or by following NFIB on Twitter @NFIB_MT.

***

Lindsey Thueson, DPT, has joined Frontier Home Health and Hospice’s therapy team. Thueson received her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Montana in 2019. Prior to becoming a physical therapist, she worked as a research associate studying autoimmune diseases. She has a special interest in neurological rehabilitation.

Dakota Conroy, DPT, joined Frontier Home Health and Hospice’s therapy team in August after transferring from the company’s Butte office. Conroy worked as a traveling PT for four years after receiving his doctorate in physical therapy from the Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire. He has experience in all faucets of physical therapy.

For more information, call 406-443-4140.

***