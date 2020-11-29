Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
Erin Turner has joined Farcountry Press as director of publications. A graduate of Grinnell College, Turner has 25 years of experience in the publishing industry.
Sarah Gebhardt has joined Farcountry Press as customer service manager. Gebhardt attended Montana State University and obtained her bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Concordia University.
***
Meagan Key has joined Great West Engineering as part of the Natural Resources group and will be based out of the Helena office. Key graduated in May 2020 from Montana State University with a B.S. in civil engineering with a bio-resources emphasis.
***
Jack Hamlin has been appointed to the Helena Regional Board of Directors of First Community Bank effective Nov. 12.
News and notes
Oilseed Growers to receive ballots on checkoff
Montana oilseed growers will soon receive a ballot in the mail proposing a 1% checkoff for canola, flaxseed, mustard, safflower, soybeans, and sunflower crops. If passed, the Montana Oilseed Advisory Committee will advise the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) on how to invest the funds for research, market development, and education.
The MT Oilseed Advisory Committee was formed after MDA received a verified petition from 25 growers, and those present at listening sessions held thereafter unanimously expressed their support for proceeding with the formation of the committee. The committee held its first meeting in June 2020 and received considerable input from other growers and stakeholders before deciding to propose a 1% assessment. Assessments are collected at the first point of sale and are voluntary. Growers may obtain an assessment refund by submitting a written request to MDA.
Ballots were sent to growers last week and are due back to MDA by Dec. 31, 2020. Any current producer of canola, flaxseed, mustard, soybeans, safflower, or sunflower, that did not receive a ballot can contact MDA to request one by phone at 406-444-2402 or by email at agr@mt.gov.
Awards and honors
KOA wins President’s Award during convention
Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest family of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, is pleased to announce that the Helena North KOA has earned the 2021 KOA President’s Award. This award was presented Nov. 17 at KOA’s Annual International Convention.
The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
KOA is celebrating its 58th anniversary in 2020. To find out more about this KOA, or any of the other 515 KOAs in the U.S. or Canada, go to www.KOA.com.
Services provider receives international recognition
Youth Dynamics has announced Will Tedrow, human resources director, is a recipient of the 13th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award. This award showcases organizations and professional leadership across the world who have contributed to their organization’s success and championed improvements across their people, processes, information and technology.
Tedrow holds a Masters of Arts degree in organizational leadership and is a certified professional with the Society of Human Resources Management. Tedrow joined Youth Dynamics after he finished graduate school as the program manager for the Billings and Bozeman group homes. He is a native Montanan.
Youth Dynamics employees over 600 people across the state of Montana including mentors, clinicians, therapeutic foster parents and group home employees. For almost 40 years, Youth Dynamics has been serving the children and families of Montana. Youth Dynamics welcomes families going through difficult times.
For more information, call 406-245-6539 or visit www.youthdynamics.org
