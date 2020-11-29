Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

The MT Oilseed Advisory Committee was formed after MDA received a verified petition from 25 growers, and those present at listening sessions held thereafter unanimously expressed their support for proceeding with the formation of the committee. The committee held its first meeting in June 2020 and received considerable input from other growers and stakeholders before deciding to propose a 1% assessment. Assessments are collected at the first point of sale and are voluntary. Growers may obtain an assessment refund by submitting a written request to MDA.

Ballots were sent to growers last week and are due back to MDA by Dec. 31, 2020. Any current producer of canola, flaxseed, mustard, soybeans, safflower, or sunflower, that did not receive a ballot can contact MDA to request one by phone at 406-444-2402 or by email at agr@mt.gov.

Awards and honors

KOA wins President’s Award during convention

Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest family of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, is pleased to announce that the Helena North KOA has earned the 2021 KOA President’s Award. This award was presented Nov. 17 at KOA’s Annual International Convention.