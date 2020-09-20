Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

***

Kyle Moore, DO has joined St. Peter’s Health Medical Group. Moore serves as a family medicine physician and an addiction medicine specialist. He earned his medical degree at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima, Washington., and completed his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Moore serves a diverse set of patients in his family medicine practice. He provides a broad range of care, including but not limited to: treatment of chronic diseases, musculoskeletal injuries, drug and alcohol use disorders, pediatric care, joint injections and more. Moore is a board certified member of the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Preventative Medicine – Addiction. He is accepting new patients at 457-4180.

Jennifer Emery, MD has joined the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group. Emery serves as a hospitalist, providing care for hospitalized patients at the Regional Medical Center. She earned her medical degree at Oregon Health Science University Medical School in Portland, Oregon, and her Bachelor of Arts in biology and health science at Carroll College. Emery is a board certified member of the American Board of Internal Medicine.