Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
Uda Law Firm, P.C. in Helena has announced the addition of two associates to the firm, Colson R. Williams and Lowell Chandler.
Williams joins the firm after practicing as a deputy district attorney in Umatilla County, Oregon. In 2018, Williams graduated from the University of Richmond School of Law in Richmond, Virginia. While in law school, Williams interned for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and Capital Region Land Conservancy. Additionally, he served as vice president of the law school’s Environmental Law Society. Prior to law school, Williams received his Bachelor of Science in business administration in economics from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in 2015. Williams’ practice will focus on renewable energy law.
Chandler joins the firm after serving as a law clerk to the Chief Justice Mike McGrath of the Montana Supreme Court. Chandler graduated with honors from the University of Montana School of Law in 2019. He also received certificates in environmental natural resources law and natural resource conflict resolution. While in law school, he served as the publication editor of the Public Land & Resources Law Review and twice competed in the National Environmental Law Moot Court Competition. Chandler received his Bachelor of Science in geography with honors from the University of Montana in 2012. Chandler’s practice will focus on renewable energy law.
***
Kyle Moore, DO has joined St. Peter’s Health Medical Group. Moore serves as a family medicine physician and an addiction medicine specialist. He earned his medical degree at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima, Washington., and completed his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Moore serves a diverse set of patients in his family medicine practice. He provides a broad range of care, including but not limited to: treatment of chronic diseases, musculoskeletal injuries, drug and alcohol use disorders, pediatric care, joint injections and more. Moore is a board certified member of the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Board of Preventative Medicine – Addiction. He is accepting new patients at 457-4180.
Jennifer Emery, MD has joined the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group. Emery serves as a hospitalist, providing care for hospitalized patients at the Regional Medical Center. She earned her medical degree at Oregon Health Science University Medical School in Portland, Oregon, and her Bachelor of Arts in biology and health science at Carroll College. Emery is a board certified member of the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Kaile Ross, PhD has joined St. Peter’s Health Medical Group’s behavioral health team. Ross earned her Doctor of Philosophy in clinical psychology and Master of Arts in clinical health psychology at the University of Colorado Denver in Denver. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in psychology at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana. Ross completed a post-doctoral fellowship in integrated primary care at the Salud Family Health Center in Commerce City, Colorado, and completed her pre-doctoral clinical internship at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colorado. She is a member of the American Psychological Association – Health Psychology Division, Society of Behavioral Medicine and the Collaborative Family Healthcare Association. Ross is accepting new patients at 457-4180.
James Verlanic, MD has joined St. Peter’s Health Medical Group as a general surgeon. Verlanic earned his medical degree at the University Of Nevada School of Medicine in Reno, Nevada, and his Bachelors of Science in cell biology and neuroscience and ecology and evolution at Montana State University in Bozeman. He completed his general surgery residency at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Verlanic is a member of the American Board of Surgery. He is accepting new patients at 457-4170.
***
Jason Grimmis, undersheriff for the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, has joined Carroll College as their new director of campus security and public safety.
This new position at the college is responsible for providing for the safety and security of Carroll College’s faculty, staff, students and visitors by developing, supporting, and fostering a culture of safety and security within and amongst the campus community.
During his 27-year tenure with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Grimmis progressed through the ranks and continually sought opportunities to both further his leadership skills and build a broad and challenging array of skill sets and experience in law enforcement and administration. In his current position as undersheriff, he was instrumental in the successful passing of the jail bond and operation levy, including the execution of a $6.5 million jail renovation. In addition, he provides administrative and operational oversight for over 100 members of the sheriff’s office, while managing a $12 million budget.
Grimmis begins his position at Carroll on Oct. 5, 2020.
***
Jodi Withers has joined First Impressions Salon as an esthetician. She has 20 years experience in the field. Withers is excepting new clients for all skin care needs including facials and waxing. First Impressions Salon is located at 1309 11th Ave. To book an appointment with Withers, contact her directly at 412-5130.
***
Kate McCourt has joined The Montana History Foundation as heritage projects and grants manager. McCourt has an undergraduate degree in history and a master’s degree in archaeology, and is currently undertaking an MA certification in historic preservation. She has worked for the state of Montana at Virginia City’s National Historic Landmark District, at the federal level as a contractor for the University of Montana’s Center for Integrated Research on the Environment, and at the local level as Great Falls-Cascade County historic preservation officer.
***
Mitch Caroll has joined The Montana Community Foundation philanthropy officer.
In this role Caroll will work closely with individuals and nonprofit organizations to achieve their philanthropic goals and dreams while supporting the causes they care about and helping Montana communities succeed.
Before joining the team at MCF, Caroll spent seven years as development officer for the Archie Bray Foundation in Helena. He has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish language and literature from the University of Montana.
News and notes
Visit Helena launches new destination website
The new site offers multimedia content experience that inspires visitors to explore Helena while connecting them with local tourism businesses directly.
Visit Helena has unveiled its new, fully redesigned destination website, www.helenamt.com. Andrea Opitz, executive director of the Helena Tourism Alliance, said the goal was to develop a comprehensive website able to show off the community’s assets and provide the best possible user experience. The site instantly provides today’s travelers with all the relevant information they need to explore, play, taste, stay or meet in Helena.
The colorful site includes many new features designed to inform, influence, and inspire travel such as: engaging photos and video; integrated social media channels; creative content for lodging partners, restaurants and eateries, historic sites, cultural and recreational sites; and a digital visitors guide.
The Visit Helena website receives hundreds of thousands of visits per year and points viewers directly to local businesses, attractions and experiences in the Helena area. Businesses have the opportunity to tell their story by adding and managing their own business listing as well as maximizing exposure by displaying captivating images.
