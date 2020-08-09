Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

The Toyota Dealer Match Program was created as part of Toyota’s long history of giving to charitable causes all across America. Since 2011, Helena Toyota has contributed to the program and has always been guided by a strong belief in serving the community where it does business.

NCAT to host energy workshops

The National Center for Appropriate Technology will host two virtual workshops about building codes and energy use in residential and commercial applications. These half-day sessions are designed for architects, designers, builders, contractors, and building officials and inspectors.

The first workshop is Residential Building Session: Residential Plan Review and the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code, takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dale Horton, AIA, will discuss how to conduct a residential plan review. Montana is expected to adopt the 2018 IECC, with amendments, in the latter half of 2020. This presentation will review the major changes in the 2018 IECC compared to the current code with an emphasis on conducting plan reviews. The presentation covers permit submittal requirements and plan review procedures and checklists. Changes to building tightness testing and duct tightness testing procedures will be highlighted.