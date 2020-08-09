Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
Dr. Angie Biskupiak has joined Helena Vision Center. She grew up in Helena, graduating from Helena High School in 2011. She continued with her education at Carroll College with a major in biology, graduating with honors in 2015. Biskupiak went on to receive her doctorate in optometry from the Illinois College of Optometry with honors.
Biskupiak joins Dr. Nicole Henriksen and Dr. Matthew Nottingham and is accepting new patients. Helena Vision Center is located at 534 N. Last Chance Gulch. Call 442-6814.
***
Rich Morgan has been promoted to second vice president, Credit Administration Officer at Opportunity Bank. Morgan is a Helena native with more than 10 years of experience in all areas of banking and credit at Opportunity Bank. Morgan holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from Montana State University, Billings.
Adam Cook has joined Opportunity Mortgage, a Division of Opportunity Bank of Montana, as a residential loan officer. Cook grew up in northwest Washington state and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental studies from Carroll College. While attending Carroll College, he grew to call Helena his home and has been a member of the community for almost 20 years
***
Shannon Johnston has joined Farcountry Press as publicity and marketing aficionado. Johnston attended the University of North Dakota majoring in communications and has worked in many areas of promotional strategy. Her previous positions include social media manager at Knallhart Marketing, event and publicity planning at SCORE, freelance writer for multiple outlets and “Jane of all trades” at The Wreck Room. Contact Johnston at Shannon@Farcountrypress.com or 406-422-1305.
News and notes
Local charities benefit from donation
Helena Toyota announced a $10,000 donation to four local charities to aid in fundraising goals, which also received a match contribution of $10,000 from Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. Below is a list of a few of the charities who received the donation and matching grant:
- ExplorationWorks: ExplorationWorks offers hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) exhibits, programs, workshops, classes, and camps for kids and families, as well as school and community groups.
- Family Outreach, Inc: Family Outreach is a nonprofit agency that serves children and adults who have intellectual disabilities or developmental delays. Today, Family Outreach serves an average of 600 active consumers monthly who reside in one of the 12 counties of Southwestern Montana
- Montana Wild/The Foundation for Animals: The Foundation for Animals is dedicated to addressing the critical needs of animals, both domestic and wild. FFA provides financial assistance to well-managed projects that promote animal welfare, prevent animal suffering, and provide needed improvements for animals.
The Toyota Dealer Match Program was created as part of Toyota’s long history of giving to charitable causes all across America. Since 2011, Helena Toyota has contributed to the program and has always been guided by a strong belief in serving the community where it does business.
NCAT to host energy workshops
The National Center for Appropriate Technology will host two virtual workshops about building codes and energy use in residential and commercial applications. These half-day sessions are designed for architects, designers, builders, contractors, and building officials and inspectors.
The first workshop is Residential Building Session: Residential Plan Review and the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code, takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dale Horton, AIA, will discuss how to conduct a residential plan review. Montana is expected to adopt the 2018 IECC, with amendments, in the latter half of 2020. This presentation will review the major changes in the 2018 IECC compared to the current code with an emphasis on conducting plan reviews. The presentation covers permit submittal requirements and plan review procedures and checklists. Changes to building tightness testing and duct tightness testing procedures will be highlighted.
The second workshop is Commercial Building Session: Innovative Energy Efficiency Technologies and the Energy Code and will take place on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jaya Mukhopadhyay, Ph.D., Leadership In Energy and Environmental Design AP, is the presenter.
The half-day course will offer results of research conducted by the Integrated Design Lab at Montana State University.
Participants in each training will earn the same continuing education credits through the Montana Department of Labor and Industry as originally offered to participants who would have attended the Montana Department of Labor and Industry’s cancelled Montana Building Education Conference as these are substantially the same sessions. Participants will be instructed on how to receive their certificates at the end of each session.
The courses are free and registration is required.
To register for the residential building session, visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYtdOCprzguHdMXPC_hYYDy8sqEyBL77KS7.
To register for the commercial building session, visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpduysqT8vEtVo38VBnd1_0rYrs-zl5AHo.
For more information, contact NCAT’s Deputy Director, Carl Little, at carll@ncat.org.
Funding cycle open for GTA program
The Montana Department of Agriculture is announcing the opening of the 2020 funding cycle for the Growth Through Agriculture Program. Montanans interested in creating or expanding their agricultural businesses are invited to apply for funds through the state grant program.
The GTA program was established by the legislature to strengthen and diversify Montana’s agriculture industry by developing new agricultural products and processes. GTA grants and loans are awarded by the Agriculture Development Council, a seven member committee appointed by the Governor. GTA funding requires the investment of at least $1 in matching funds for every $1 in grant or loan assistance received.
Applicants may apply for grants up to $50,000 and loans up to $100,000. Examples of eligible project activities include equipment purchases, construction costs, advertising and promotion, and consultant services for engineering. Those interested in viewing previously funded projects and applying for GTA funds should visit agr.mt.gov/GTA and funding.mt.gov for more information. Application Deadline is Dec. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Awards and honors
Stockman Bank of Montana 5 Star rated
BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm, has announced that Stockman Bank of Montana has once again been awarded its highest (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability.
Earning a 5-Star rating indicates this bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more. Earning and maintaining this top rating for 47 consecutive quarters, especially in this environment, makes its accomplishment even more impressive. That makes Stockman Bank of Montana an “Exceptional Performance Bank,” a status reserved for banks that have earned Bauer’s highest rating consistently for at least 10 consecutive years.
Great West wins Employer of Choice award
Great West Engineering has been named a two-time recipient of PSMJ’s Premier Employer of Choice® Award. The award is based on data collected from a 70-factor survey completed by employees of engineering and architecture firms across the United States.
Great West Engineering is a multidisciplinary civil engineering and consulting firm with offices in Helena, Billings, Great Falls, Boise, Idaho, and Spokane, Washington. Great West Engineering serves a wide range of public and private sector clients throughout the Northwest United States.
