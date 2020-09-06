Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Names and faces

Craig Pozega, PE has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer at Great West Engineering. Pozega has been with the company for 20 years. His career has focused on assisting communities with water and wastewater infrastructure solutions.

Pozega's role as COO will focus on business operations for Great West Engineering, overseeing engineering disciplines in five offices in Montana, Idaho and Washington. He will continue to serve as the company’s Municipal Business Unit manager during his transition into the role of COO.

Jess LaGreca has joined Farcountry Press as graphic designer. LaGreca attended Penn State where she earned her bachelor’s in fine art. She went on to obtain her master's degree in illustration from Savannah College of Art and Design. LaGreca interned at Penguin Random House, and worked at Simon and Schuster as a design coordinator in New York City before accepting her position at Farcountry Press.

She has created a multitude of freelance projects as well, from logo design, to working with musicians and creating a full page spread for Jenna Fischer’s memoir.

