Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
Craig Pozega, PE has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer at Great West Engineering. Pozega has been with the company for 20 years. His career has focused on assisting communities with water and wastewater infrastructure solutions.
Pozega's role as COO will focus on business operations for Great West Engineering, overseeing engineering disciplines in five offices in Montana, Idaho and Washington. He will continue to serve as the company’s Municipal Business Unit manager during his transition into the role of COO.
***
Jess LaGreca has joined Farcountry Press as graphic designer. LaGreca attended Penn State where she earned her bachelor’s in fine art. She went on to obtain her master's degree in illustration from Savannah College of Art and Design. LaGreca interned at Penguin Random House, and worked at Simon and Schuster as a design coordinator in New York City before accepting her position at Farcountry Press.
She has created a multitude of freelance projects as well, from logo design, to working with musicians and creating a full page spread for Jenna Fischer’s memoir.
***
Brad Thompson, PE, has been promoted to streets, highways, and drainage assistant group manager at Robert Peccia and Associates. Thompson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Montana State University and is a registered professional engineer in Alaska and Montana.
Thompson joined RPA in 2000 and has over 20 years of experience in highway design development and project management for the Federal Highway Administration, Montana Department of Transportation, and USDA Forest Service. In his new role, he will continue developing and managing projects, and will assist with the group’s marketing, administration, and quality control. He is currently managing the Many Glacier Road Reconstruction Project and the Little Bighorn Battlefield Reconstruction Project.
Awards and honors
Morrison-Maierle earns top designations
Morrison-Maierle Systems, a Montana-based company specializing in information technology solutions, has earned two designations for Managed Service Providers: the MSP 501 and the MSP Cyber Verify certification. These awards place Morrison-Maierle Systems in the top 5% of the global MSP community.
Channel Futures named Morrison-Maierle Systems as one of the world’s premier Managed Service Providers and one of the top MSPs in Montana with the Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings of 2020.
Morrison-Maierle Systems also earned the Cyber Verify AA Risk Assurance Rating from MSP Verify. Less than 5% of the global MSP community has achieved an AA Cyber Verify rating, placing Morrison-Maierle Systems in an elite group of managed service and cloud providers worldwide.
Morrison-Maierle Systems has been a leader in information technology services since 1982. Their team of experts optimizes, secures, and monitors networks for clients, while providing customized IT support, managed services, and consulting solutions.
Morrision-Maierle Systems is the first and only MSP Alliance-Certified IT company in Montana. For more information, call 406-237-1216.
