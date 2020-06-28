Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Names and faces

Austin Wargo, PE, LSI, has been promoted to project manager in the Water and Wastewater Group at Robert Peccia and Associates. He began working at RPA’s Helena office in 2014, following his graduation from Montana State University. Wargo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering with honors from MSU and an Associate of Applied Science in land surveying with honors from Flathead Valley Community College.

In his new role, Wargo is responsible for coordinating work tasks with other engineers and staff, communication with clients, group marketing, scheduling, and budgeting for the Water and Wastewater Group projects.

***

Patrick Wood, MD has joined St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Rheumatology. Wood earned his medical degree at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, and his Bachelor of Science in biological science and music performance at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana. Wood completed both his residency and fellowship with the University of Colorado. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and a member of the American College of Rheumatology. He is accepting new patients at 457-4180.

***