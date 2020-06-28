Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
Austin Wargo, PE, LSI, has been promoted to project manager in the Water and Wastewater Group at Robert Peccia and Associates. He began working at RPA’s Helena office in 2014, following his graduation from Montana State University. Wargo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering with honors from MSU and an Associate of Applied Science in land surveying with honors from Flathead Valley Community College.
In his new role, Wargo is responsible for coordinating work tasks with other engineers and staff, communication with clients, group marketing, scheduling, and budgeting for the Water and Wastewater Group projects.
Patrick Wood, MD has joined St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Rheumatology. Wood earned his medical degree at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, and his Bachelor of Science in biological science and music performance at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana. Wood completed both his residency and fellowship with the University of Colorado. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and a member of the American College of Rheumatology. He is accepting new patients at 457-4180.
J Bar T Engineers has announced that Michael Newhouse was recently issued his Professional Surveyor’s License (PLS). Mike has 20-plus years of surveying experience and has been surveying in Montana since 2005.
J Bar T Engineers is a multi-discipline civil engineering and surveying firm located in Helena. The firm was formed in 2018 when Shedhorn Engineering and Lay of the Land Surveying merged. J Bar T Engineers can be contacted at 406-449-1306.
Awards and honors
Nurses recognized for exceptional care
Lisa Ross, RN and Kelsey Kyle, RN, PMH-C were recognized as DAISY Award Winners for Extraordinary Nurses of 2020. Daisy winners are selected quarterly from nominations submitted by St. Peter’s Health patients, colleagues and family members.
Ross is a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit who has been with St. Peter’s Health since 2014. She was nominated by a family member of a patient who shared, “Lisa was diligent, thoughtful and caring... Overall our care was great, but Lisa was outstanding."
Kyle is a nurse with the St. Peter’s Health Complex Care team who has been with St. Peter’s Health since 2017. Kelsey is a tireless advocate for moms and babies in our community, and she is well-known for her maternal mental health work. In the words of the individual who nominated Kelsey, “those who get Kelsey as their care manager are very lucky.”
The DAISY Award (daisyfoundation.org) was established to honor the super-human work nurses do in direct care of patients and families every day.
Businesses selected for MSEC Employers’ Choice Award
The Montana State Employers’ Council has announced the selection of three Montana businesses for the MSEC 2020 Employer of Choice Award.
Anderson ZurMuehlen, Submittable, and Bridgercare were selected for their dedication to providing healthy and positive workplaces and commitment to employees.
Businesses from across the state were nominated for the awards in April. Award winners were selected for each of three categories based on size: businesses with 50 or fewer employees, 51 to 150 employees, and businesses with more than 151 employees. All three awardees won their local Employer of Choice designation in March.
About the statewide winners:
- Anderson ZurMuehlen, with 230 employees in seven offices across Montana, works to provide a positive workplace culture and impact on surrounding communities. Benefits and opportunities at the accounting and business advisory firm include newly implemented parental leave, reimbursement for CPA licensing and exam costs, a bonus for passing the exam within a certain time frame, and paid half-day Fridays off work to enjoy the summer months. Other benefits include health insurance and health savings account contributions, generous leave time, profit sharing, a 401(k) with employer match, free wellness and biometric screenings. A flexible work program allows remote work, part-time opportunities, and compressed workweeks.
- Missoula startup Submittable has grown over the last 10 years into a globally-recognized submission management platform for digital applications.
- Of the three honored employers, Bridgercare in Bozeman is the smallest but has a big job as south-central Montana’s only family planning clinic. With 23 employees, it served more than 5,100 patients last year.
