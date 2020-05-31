Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
Megan Murgel has been promoted to consumer loan officer at Ascent Bank. Murgel has a long work history with First Security Bank of Helena, now Ascent Bank. She started working for the bank on a part-time basis while in high school. After graduating with a degree from the University of Montana – Western, she became a full-time bank employee. She has worked in a variety of positions including teller, loan processor and credit analyst.
***
Matt Blassic, has joined Great West Engineering as a GIS technician and will be based out of the Helena office. Blassic graduated in May 2020 from the University of Montana with a B.S. in geography and a certificate in GIS technologies. He has two-plus years of experience in GIS, working previously with both the U.S. Forest Service as well as the state of Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Parker Stenersen, has joined Great West Engineering as part of the transportation group and will be based out of the Helena office. Stenersen graduated in May 2020 from Carroll College with a B.S. in civil engineering and has two years of experience in hydrologic and hydraulic modeling for Union Pacific Railroad Bridges.
News and notes
Home show, expo plans event for September
The Helena Building Industry Association as made the decision to cancel the June 27-28 Builders’ Home Show and Lifestyle Expo. This decision is based on the state’s phased reopening and the need to be in Phase 3 to hold an event of this size. The association has announced the combination of the Parade of Homes and Builders’ Home Show and Lifestyle Expo on Sept. 25-27, 2020. Stay tuned for more information.
Law firms merge
Odegaard Miller Law and Kovacich Snipes Johnson have combined their practices. The new firm will be called Odegaard Kovacich Snipes, P.C., and will be the largest personal injury and workers’ compensation firm in Montana with offices in Billings, Great Falls, and Helena.
To learn more about the new firm, visit mtlawyers.com or call 406-222-2222.
COVID-19 grants available for medical practices
The Montana Medical Association has announced its Physician Practice Re-Boot Program, a cash grant program aimed to assist independent physician practices with COVID-19 related response and relief items.
Independent practices in Montana can seek up to $5,000 in cash assistance to cover COVID-19 related response and relief items. Additionally, practices can be included in an annual subscription ($300) for a telehealth platform by DrFirst to start or support telehealth services.
Funding for the Physician Practice Re-Boot Program was provided through a $200,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana as part of its $1 million COVID-19 Community Collaboration Fund.
The COVID-19 pandemic created challenges to physician practices across the state. Patient appointments and procedures were delayed, business hours were limited, new work processes were put in place, and telehealth expanded to ensure continued care. This effort impacted the business of medicine and clinic staff as practices experienced a decline in revenues, while simultaneously addressing increasing demand for their expertise that has led to incurring new expenses. Staff at many clinics were laid off or hours were reduced as well. That prompted Physician Practice Re-Boot Program.
Grants will be distributed via an application process through the MMA. The total amount of funds will be fully distributed through this application process. For more information on the program please see the cash assistance icon that links to an application on the MMA website at www.mma.org.
Guidelines
