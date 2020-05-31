Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Funding for the Physician Practice Re-Boot Program was provided through a $200,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana as part of its $1 million COVID-19 Community Collaboration Fund.

The COVID-19 pandemic created challenges to physician practices across the state. Patient appointments and procedures were delayed, business hours were limited, new work processes were put in place, and telehealth expanded to ensure continued care. This effort impacted the business of medicine and clinic staff as practices experienced a decline in revenues, while simultaneously addressing increasing demand for their expertise that has led to incurring new expenses. Staff at many clinics were laid off or hours were reduced as well. That prompted Physician Practice Re-Boot Program.

Grants will be distributed via an application process through the MMA. The total amount of funds will be fully distributed through this application process. For more information on the program please see the cash assistance icon that links to an application on the MMA website at www.mma.org.

Guidelines