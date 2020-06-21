Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
Arian Bloomfield has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors at Morrison-Maierle
In addition to his board responsibilities, Bloomfield is the Buildings Market Group Leader at Morrison-Maierle. The Buildings Market Group consists of more than 46 staff in five disciplines including structural, mechanical, electrical, communications/low voltage and fire protection.
Bloomfield graduated from Montana State University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. He then started at Morrison-Maierle’s Kalispell office. After six years, he transferred to Missoula in 2013.
He has also served on the US Green Buildings Council Montana Chapter Board from 2010 to 2015 and was chair the last two years.
Teneill Gauthier has joined Great West Engineering as a marketing coordinator/graphic designer based out of the Helena office.
Gauthier graduated in May 2019 from Montana State University with a B.F.A. in graphic design and has over a year of print/design/marketing experience.
Todd Wampler, MD has been selected to serve as the president of the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group following the recent retirement of President Dr. John Cassani. Wampler has served as a family practice provider at St. Peter’s Health for over 15 years, and has held a number of physician leader roles at the organization, most recently serving as the executive director of Ambulatory Services. Wampler is a Capital High graduate who went on to receive his undergraduate degree at Carroll College. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Wampler will continue to practice family medicine on a limited basis at the St. Peter’s Health North Clinic.
Shelly Harkins, MD has been appointed to the role of president and chief medical officer of the Regional Medical Center. Harkins joined St. Peter’s health as the CMO in 2017. In this new role as president of the Regional Medical Center, Harkins will provide leadership for all inpatient and hospital-based services. As CMO, she will continue to oversee organizational quality, accreditation and medical staff governance. Harkins received her medical degree from East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine in Greenville, N.C., and started her career as an active duty attending physician in the United States Air Force.
Brian Lee, MHA, CMPE has been appointed to the role of vice president of system operations for St. Peter’s Health. He will oversee operations across the entire system in both the hospital and clinic and will have direct reporting authority for the medical group practices; diagnostic imaging; laboratory; pharmacy; physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech language pathology; respiratory therapy, home oxygen and sleep medicine services; nutrition services; environmental services and laundry. Lee holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota and has over 13 years of experience in health care leadership and operations. He joined St. Peter’s Health as vice president of operations for the medical group in January 2018.
Amy Emmert, MAS, RN has been promoted to the senior director of population health and will serve on the organization’s Joint Strategy and Operations Council. In her new role, Emmert will expand the organization’s outreach and collaboration with community organizations and coalitions, insurance companies and medical staff to implement patient-centric, holistic care delivery programs that improve health outcomes and lower the cost of healthcare for our community. A Carroll College nursing graduate, she joined St. Peter’s Health in 2010 as a registered nurse at the medical group. In May 2020, Amy received her master’s degree in population health management from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Kendra Lenhardt, MPA has been promoted to senior director of business development and will serve on the organization’s Joint Strategy and Operations Council. Lenhardt will oversee business development and strategic planning efforts to increase access to care throughout the local nonprofit health system’s five-county service area through strategic partnerships, care transformation and organizational development efforts. She joined St. Peter’s in 2005 as a physician recruiter and most recently has been serving as director of clinic business operations, leading the opening of the St. Peter’s Health Townsend Clinic and managing the organization’s affiliation with University of Utah Health. She earned both her undergraduate degree in accounting and her master’s degree in professional accountancy from Montana State University in Bozeman.
News and notes
CPA firm named a 2020 best firm for technology
Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co., P.C., a Montana-based certified public accounting, business advisory, and technology services firm, was recently named as a 2020 Best Firm for Technology by "Accounting Today."
"Accounting Today," an industry trade magazine, based out of New York City, announced the recognition of 12 accounting firms listed as the Best for Technology. Firms were selected based on the policies and technologies in place, their philosophies, and strategies surrounding technology in their practice, and on their history in leveraging and implementing technology for their own and their clients’ benefit.
