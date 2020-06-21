Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Shelly Harkins, MD has been appointed to the role of president and chief medical officer of the Regional Medical Center. Harkins joined St. Peter’s health as the CMO in 2017. In this new role as president of the Regional Medical Center, Harkins will provide leadership for all inpatient and hospital-based services. As CMO, she will continue to oversee organizational quality, accreditation and medical staff governance. Harkins received her medical degree from East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine in Greenville, N.C., and started her career as an active duty attending physician in the United States Air Force.

Brian Lee, MHA, CMPE has been appointed to the role of vice president of system operations for St. Peter’s Health. He will oversee operations across the entire system in both the hospital and clinic and will have direct reporting authority for the medical group practices; diagnostic imaging; laboratory; pharmacy; physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech language pathology; respiratory therapy, home oxygen and sleep medicine services; nutrition services; environmental services and laundry. Lee holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota and has over 13 years of experience in health care leadership and operations. He joined St. Peter’s Health as vice president of operations for the medical group in January 2018.