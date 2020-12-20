Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

NCAT will partner with the Community Food & Agriculture Coalition, Alternative Energy Resources Organization, the Montana Department of Agriculture, and the Farmers Market Coalition to implement grant activities.

In addition to resources, trainings, and networking meetings, the FMPP will fund a study by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana to understand the economic impact of Farmers Markets in Montana. The results of the study will be used to develop state policies and programs to further support farmers markets.

There are more than 70 farmers markets in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Agriculture, with over 20 markets offering SNAP and Double SNAP Dollars that allow low-income residents access to healthy, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and farm products.

