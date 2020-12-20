Business briefcase: New jobs, promotions, awards and news

Names and faces
Dakota Amy, DPT has opened OrthoRehab Physical Therapy in East Helena.
An Idaho native, Amy came to Helena on a football scholarship to play for Carroll College. He was team captain and earned Academic All-Conference and Academic All-American honors. He is a 2014 graduate of Carroll with a degree in health sciences and a minor in public health. He earned his doctoral degree in physical therapy from the University of Montana in 2018.
Amy has experience in sports medicine, post-concussive treatment and orthopedics.
The office is located at 119 W. Main St., East Helena. Call 406-634-3550.
Kaaren Winkler has joined the Montana Association of REALTORS® as their new chief executive officer.
Winkler brings 16 years of REALTOR® Association experience with her from both the Washington Association of REALTORS® and the Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS®.
She spent the past four years as CEO at TPCAR, the second largest association in Washington state.
Winkler has served multiple terms on the National Association of REALTORS® Professional Standards Committee, currently serves as a member of the REALTOR® Association Executives Editorial Advisory Board and is also a licensed real estate instructor.
Holding several professional and REALTOR® certifications, Winkler has a certificate in Strategies in Nonprofit Management and earned her REALTOR® Certified Executive designation from the National Association of REALTORS®.
Winker has also obtained the National Association of REALTORS® Commitment to Excellence endorsement and has completed the e-PRO® certification program.
Amber Dow has joined he Montana Department of Labor and Industry as the next administrator for the department’s Technology Services Division. Dow joins DLI after 12 years of managing IT teams for multiple state of California agencies, including the Departments of Motor Vehicles, Justice, and California Correctional Health Care Services.
Dow holds a total of 22 years of experience in the IT field, working in both the private and public sectors. For the last two years, Dow has resided in Arizona. She began her new position with DLI on Dec. 7.
Tim Damrow, MBA, AAE was recently recognized in Airport Business magazine as a Top 40 Under 40. Tim is a graduate of Capital High School and the University of Montana School of Business (2009). He went on to earn an MS in information systems and an MBA from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas while working as the manager of ancillary revenue for Allegiant Airlines.
Damrow recently completed requirements as an Accredited Airport Executive with the American Association of Airport Executives and is employed by the Missoula County Airport Authority as the manager of projects for the Missoula Montana Airport. In this role, he is responsible for helping manage the airport’s $67 million terminal expansion project currently underway in Missoula.
News and notes
NCAT receives grant to continue farmers market development
To help Montana farmers markets and direct market farmers build capacity and sustain success, the National Center for Appropriate Technology, headquartered in Butte, was awarded a 2020 Farmers Market Promotional Program grant from the USDA-Agricultural Market Service in the amount of $455,401.
NCAT was one of 49 national recipients and the only organization in Montana to receive a 2020 grant. It funds three years of project activities that will kick-off in December.
This is a continuation of NCAT’s work with farmers markets from an FMPP award in 2016, titled Building Farmers Market Success. The initial grant focused on developing a farmers market network by providing state-wide and regional network meetings, trainings, and developing farmers market manager resources.
The newly awarded FMPP, entitled Sustaining Farmers Market Success, will enable NCAT to continue to organize an annual networking meeting for farmers market managers and their stakeholders as well as developing specific resources and trainings for farmers market vendors.
NCAT will partner with the Community Food & Agriculture Coalition, Alternative Energy Resources Organization, the Montana Department of Agriculture, and the Farmers Market Coalition to implement grant activities.
In addition to resources, trainings, and networking meetings, the FMPP will fund a study by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana to understand the economic impact of Farmers Markets in Montana. The results of the study will be used to develop state policies and programs to further support farmers markets.
There are more than 70 farmers markets in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Agriculture, with over 20 markets offering SNAP and Double SNAP Dollars that allow low-income residents access to healthy, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and farm products.
