Business Briefcase: Montana businesses attend Meta Boost Gather

TFTWood's Patricia Tift of Eureka and Riley Tubbs of Ten Mile Creek Brewery of Helena attended Meta Boost Gather 2022 in Washington, D.C., and represented their Montana businesses.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, hosted an event in May which small business owners nationwide discussed small business challenges on Capitol Hill. They were among 500 small business leaders that participated in the event. Hundreds of others participated online.

A member of the Leaders Network Group on Facebook since 2019, Tift has talked with fellow members. As the owner of TFTWood, a Eureka-based business founded in October of 2016 that features handcrafted gifts, gadgets, and accessories with a focus on wood.

“This was a phenomenal opportunity for not only my business but for me as an individual,” she said. “Running an e-commerce kitchenware gift shop online, I often miss the face-to-face interactions we used to have at art shows and festivals where we sold in person.”

She said pivoting online has helped her increase her reach beyond in person events and leveraging Facebook and many of Meta’s other products.

In 2015, Tubbs and two other college friends — Jordan Keltz and Ethan Kohoutek — opened Ten Mile Creek Brewery, a six-barrel brewery in Helena’s historic Last Chance Walking Mall.

Tubbs said that by consistently posting content to Facebook, the brewery stays on top of internet search rankings, an ideal way for tourists to find them.

He attributes about 50% of Ten Mile Creek Brewery’s sales to Facebook and Instagram.

She and Tubbs met with Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., to discuss some of the problems small businesses in Montana are experiencing.

Permit issued for Pioneer building

A building permit has been issued for a $4.5 million project for Pioneer Technical Services, according to the city of Helena’s building division website.

The permit, issued May 23, was for a new office building at 3241 Colonial Drive. Dick Anderson Construction is the general contractor for the commercial building that will serve as a new office and material lab.

Pioneer Technical Services Inc. is an employee-owned engineering and environmental services firm. The corporate office is in Butte, with branch offices throughout the northwest, its website states.

The website notes it already has locations in Helena at 201 E. Broadway and 1309 Cole Ave.

A company official could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Pioneer specializes in abandoned mine land reclamation, environmental remediation, mining industry services, water resource management, oil and gas industry services, infrastructure/municipal and other specialty services, according to its website.

The building permit website is at https://www.helenamt.gov/business/licenses-permits.