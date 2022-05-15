Business Briefcase: Montana breweries win at World Beer Cup

The World Beer Cup is back after a four-year hiatus and Montana breweries are coming home with awards.

Awards were given in 103 beer-style categories at the May 5 awards ceremony held in Minneapolis, following the annual Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America.

Four Montana breweries were recognized with two gold and two bronze awards.

Bozeman Brewing Co. (Bozeman) – Gold in the Robust Porter category with Plum St. Porter;

Mountains Walking Brewery (Bozeman) – Bronze in the International Pale Ale category with Damsel Fly;

Bayern Brewing (Missoula) – Bronze in the South German-Style Hefeweizen category with St. Walter Hefeweizen

Philipsburg Brewing Co. (Philipsburg) – Gold in the Pumpkin Beer category with 5 Phantoms.

“Competitions like the 2022 World Beer Cup help to show the rest of the world what Montanans already know, that our local breweries are brewing some of the best beer you’ll find anywhere,” MBA Executive Director Matt Leow said in a news release.

The 2022 World Beer Cup, hosted by the Brewers Association, was the largest international beer competition to date with 10,542 entries from 2,493 breweries representing 57 countries.

The biennial event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID. For the full list of winners, see the 2022 World Beer Cup winners.

Schmele added to accounting firm staff

The Montana-based accounting firm of JCCS, P.C. is proud to welcome Susie Schmele to the JCCS family.

Schmele works in the Helena office and her primary focus is accounting and payroll.

She can be reached at 406-442-6901 or Susie.schmele@jccscpa.com.

Founded in 1946, JCCS is a full-service accounting and business consulting firm with offices in Great Falls, Hamilton, Helena, Kalispell, Missoula and Whitefish.

Avard promoted to architect at CWG

CWG Architecture + Interiors announces the promotion of Matthew Avard from project manager to architect.

Since joining the firm six and a half years ago, Avard has played an integral role in CWG's success.

He has managed many of CWG’s large projects including; MDT Quartz Flats and Hysham Rest Areas, Prickly Pear Elementary School, and the State of Montana Print & Mail Facility. His construction background and knowledge of the industry, coupled with his military training, give him the discipline and insight to think critically in finding unique design solutions.

As an Architect, Avard will begin to lead projects from start to finish and work more closely with clients and stakeholders to design and execute new builds and renovation/remodel work.

"It is rewarding to watch a young person work hard, persevere, and ultimately succeed in reaching their goals, Matthew has been exceptional, and fun to watch, as he grows and evolves into the person he always knew he was,” Tony Perpignano, CWG Architecture + Interiors president, said.

For more information or to congratulate Avard, visit cwg-architects.com.

Aid available after adverse weather

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial aid available to help farmers and livestock producers recover from these adverse weather events caused by a recent blizzard and major spring snowstorms.

Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock damages.

To learn more, visit www.usda.gov

“The recent crippling winter weather events that blew through the Rockies and Northern Plains states during what is the heart of calving season for many ranchers, caused unfortunate livestock losses,” said Robert Bonnie, Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC).

Those with livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality may be eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program. They must provide documentation of death losses resulting from an eligible adverse weather event and must submit a notice of loss to their local FSA office within 30 calendar days of when the livestock loss is apparent.

The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program provides compensation for losses due to disease, certain adverse weather events or conditions as determined by the Secretary of Agriculture. Producers will need to file a notice of loss within 30 days and honeybee losses within 15 days.

Orchardists and nursery tree growers may be eligible for cost-share assistance through the Tree Assistance Program to replant or rehabilitate eligible trees, bushes or vines lost during the wildfires or drought. This complements Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) or crop insurance coverage, which covers the crop but not the plants or trees in all cases. For TAP, a program application must be filed within 90 days.

More USDA disaster assistance information can be found on farmers.gov, including USDA resources specifically for producers impacted by winter storms and the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet and Farm Loan Discovery Tool.

For FSA and Natural Resources Conservation Service programs, producers should contact their local USDA Service Center. For assistance with a crop insurance claim, producers and landowners should contact their crop insurance agent.

