Business Briefcase: Helena-area business news published Dec. 5

First Montana Land Title Co. acquired

First American Title Co. of Montana has announced the expansion of its brand into Helena with the acquisition of First Montana Land Title Co.

The company will continue to operate as First Montana Land Title Co. with the same staff that has served Lewis and Clark County for decades.

“We would like to thank our business partners, Realtors, lenders, builders, and attorneys, for putting their trust in First Montana Land Title Co. for all these years,” Quinn Stufflebeam, CEO of Title Financial Corp., said in a news release.

Title Financial Corp., the parent company of First American Title Co. of Montana, is a family owned and independent company operating throughout Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming.

The company brings with it advanced technological tools, underwriting flexibility, years of experience, and will continue to provide consistent, courteous, and dependable services.

First American has served Montana and its communities for almost four decades.

McGowans new members of angus group

Casey and Jaycee McGowan of East Helena are new members of the American Angus Association.

The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.

The association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the Association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 23,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. It’s home to an extensive breed registry that grows by more than 300,000 animals each year. The Association also provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.

For more information, visit www.angus.org.

Pulse committee seeks proposals

Montana Pulse Crop Committee invites proposals to fund research, market development and educational projects designed to promote and enhance Montana’s pulse industry.

The Montana Pulse Crop Research & Marketing Program aims to stimulate and expand Montana’s pulse crop industry through research, promotion, and market development of pulse crops grown in Montana. A complete Request for Proposal and list of guidelines, eligibility requirements and application procedures are available on the Montana Department of Agriculture’s website at https://agr.mt.gov/ or https://bit.ly/3EpqtyU.

The Montana Pulse Crop Committee will determine funding awards.

Research proposals are due by Dec. 17, and must be submitted through the USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council. Examples of research areas include, but are not limited to: breeding and genetics, nutrition and health, crop management and sustainability, food technology, and processing and product innovation.

Marketing Proposals must be submitted through the AmpliFund system by 5 p.m. on March 1. Examples of eligible projects include, but are not limited to: marketing assessments, promotional campaigns and trade show exhibitions, and projects that expand international and domestic markets.

The Montana Pulse Crop Committee’s mission is to invest in and deliver support for marketing, research, education, and policy development programming that improves return on investment for the pulse producers of Montana.

DUI Task Force offering training

The Lewis & Clark County DUI Task Force is offering a Your Community Matters: Responsible Alcohol Sales and Service Training class 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, in Helena.

Participants will receive a Training Verification Certificate from the Montana Department of Revenue-Alcoholic Beverage Control Division that is valid for three years. People must pre-register by Monday by calling Tracie Kiesel at 406-439-0085.

This free class is available to all on premise and off premise bartenders, servers, sellers, bouncers, store clerks, stockers, managers and business owners.

It is designed to clarify Montana’s laws regarding sales and service of alcohol and the fines and liability associated with non-compliance, civil-criminal-and administrative liability, acceptable forms of ID, ID validation, recognizing altered or fake ID’s, how to identify minors, eliminating secondary selling, how to keep from over-serving customers, dealing with intoxicated individuals, documentation, and reducing youth access to alcohol.

Deitchler named group leader at Great West

Amy Deitchler has been selected to serve as Great West Engineering’s Municipal Practice Group Leader.

Deitchler will work closely with Great West’s Municipal Business Units in Montana and Idaho to ensure the standards that Great West strives for are achieved.

Helena Express is a local business started in 2020 that will come to customers and ship their holiday packages from their driveway.

“You can have packages delivered to your front door, but sending one means a car ride and waiting in line. I wanted to change that,” says entrepreneur Skylar Ittner.

Users of the Helena Express app or website can request a package pickup by the end of the day, with the option of choosing a specific 15-minute time slot if on a tight schedule. The Helena Express mobile shipping center will visit and pick up outgoing packages. “It’s like Uber for mail. I weigh your package, print shipping labels on the spot, and you get a receipt with tracking numbers. I also compare rates from USPS, FedEx, and UPS, so you always get the best price,” Ittner explains.

Area residents and businesses interested in Helena Express can visit their website at helena.express or call 855-406-SHIP at 406-389-8988.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0