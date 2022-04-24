Business Briefcase: Davis new president of dental association

Dr. Ronald V. Davis of Greenery Park Dentistry in Kalispell became 2022-2023 president of the Montana Dental Association last week at the organization’s annual meeting in Big Sky.

Davis had served as the MDA president-elect the past year. He was also elected as an alternate delegate to the American Dental Association House of Delegates.

He has a bachelor’s in biology from Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa, and graduated from University of Colorado School of Dentistry in Denver.

In his acceptance remarks, Davis noted that a big focus will be creating a new three-year strategic plan. Most important however, “supporting dentists in their day-to-day practices…is at the top of my list.”

He succeeds Dr. Ingrid McLellan. Davis noted that not only did McLellan guide MDA through the pandemic, but also through the absence of an executive director for over eight months. She credited MDA staff Jean Strainer and Pamela Maslanka with tremendous support during that time.

Other officers elected include:

- Dr. William Samson of Bozeman as president-elect;

- Dr. Mike Bowman of Kalispell as vice-president;

- Dr. Greg Seaman of Kalispell re-elected as treasurer; and

- Dr. Jason Tanguay of Bozeman as alternate delegate.

Marxer joins Great West Engineering

Cody Marxer has joined Great West Engineering as a planner in the Helena office. Cody graduated from Central Washington University with a master's in physiology.

She has four years of experience in planning and natural resource conservation, as well as over 10 years of experience in education and management.

When not at work, Marxer enjoys spending time with her husband and son, dayworking for local ranches, camping, and exploring the mountains on foot and horseback.

Invest in Helena to kickoff series

Invest in Helena on Thursday will offer the first of a three-part series that will dive deeper into specific topics related to investment and development.

The sessions will be 3-5 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month at Lewis and Clark Brewery in the Power Room. Seating is limited to 50 participants and will feature breakout groups with the panelists to encourage more discussion and questions.

The first session will be about market research and procuring a property. The panelists include; Mary Craigle from the Department of Commerce, Jason Seyler and Brandon Kingsbury from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Alice Santos from Kellar Williams, and Jason Egeline from CWG Architecture + Interiors.

Panelists and discussion leaders will provide insight, personal success stories and challenges, answer questions and offer advice to attendees on how to begin building their team for investment and development opportunities.

The goal for the session is to spark discussion around how to think creatively and gain community interest, learn how to perform effective market research, where to turn for assistance, understand the feasibility of a project or procure a property, and the current real estate market as it relates o opportunity.

Invest in Helena is a collaborative effort between CWG Architecture + Interiors, Montana Business Assistance Connection, Helena Leaders Network, Helena WINS, Helena Area Chamber of Commerce and Joe Mitchell -- State Farm agent.

For more information or to purchase your tickets for one, or all three sessions, visit https://investinhelena.com/.

