Business Briefcase: Coccoli new deputy director of state ag

Zach Coccoli will serve as deputy director of the Montana Department of Agriculture.

Coccoli, who served as deputy legal counsel prior, has been a strong voice for rural communities, producers, businesses, and allied industries in various capacities at the department.

As deputy director, he will continue to advance value-added opportunities and promote Montana’s agricultural products throughout the world.

“I am humbled to continue working on behalf of Montana’s number one industry and committed to supporting Montana’s role as a leader in feeding the world,” said Coccoli, who was raised in Choteau.

Coccoli will work with Director Christy Clark, another Choteau-native.

“Zach has proven to be an invaluable asset to our department. He is dedicated, hardworking, and passionate about not only our department, but Montana’s agricultural industry as a whole,” Clark said.

Coccoli had served as judicial law clerk to Judge DeeAnn Cooney in the 1st Judicial District Court in Helena. In 2015, he earned a juris doctorate from University of Montana School of Law, focused on Environmental and Natural Resource Law.

He earned his bachelor’s in political science with emphasis on economics and sustainable development from Washington State University in 2011.

For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov.

Ziesman joins KLJ's Helena office

KLJ Engineering welcomes Allen Ziesman to its Helena office.

Ziesman will be working as an engineer in the civil transportation department where he will share his skills in roadway design, plan sheet design production, and quality assurance/quality control.

Ziesman has more than six years of experience in transportation and construction engineering ranging from developing construction plans and documents for Department of Transportation (DOT) projects to inspecting contractor procedures compliant with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and ASTM International procedures.

Ziesman earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Montana State University in Bozeman and earned his professional engineering license in 2021.

Regenerative farming topic of workshop

Regenerative farming and ranching pioneer Gabe Brown will share his secrets to more profitable and enjoyable ranching during a workshop, April 19 in Big Timber. The full- day workshop will be held in the Ag Pavilion at the Fairgrounds starting at 9 a.m.

The event is sponsored by the Sweet Grass Farm Bureau. Topics covered include…

How to increase profitability through adaptive grazing

Soil Health on rangeland

Integrating livestock on cropland

The power of stock density

Brown has a highly productive 6,000-acre farm, Brown’s Ranch, He began experimenting with soil health-improving practices after weather-related crop disasters at his North Dakota farm put his family in desperate financial straits. In 1993, he adopted no-till practices for moisture conservation, and went on to implement other soil health-proving practices, including diverse cover cropping, complex crop rotation and the incorporation of perennials.

In 1998, he ceased the application of synthetic pesticides and fungicides and stopped using synthetic fertilizers in 2007.

His book, Dirt to Soil: One Family’s Journey into Regenerative Agriculture, has become a key resource for both novice and seasoned farmers. He is also the co-founder of Understanding Ag and the nonprofit Soil Health Academy, and in 2021 received the prestigious Heinz Award for the Environment.

To register for the workshop go to www.mfbf.org/events. Space is limited with registration closing April 12.

