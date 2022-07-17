Business Briefcase: Champer joins Florence Crittenton

Daniel Champer is joining Florence Crittenton Family Services as director of clinical and residential Services.

Champer grew up a farm kid from Ohio and believes in hard work partnered with care and nurture. He has worked for over 15 years in the mental health field and has served as a direct care staff, therapist, clinical supervisor and clinical director in programs specializing in lockdown residential treatment, sex offender treatment, group home care, school-based services, and outpatient services.

He earned his masters of arts in counseling from Waynesburg University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He specializes in childhood development and complex trauma work throughout the life stages.

He is passionate about digging in and coming alongside the tough and complicated situations that so many experience. Daniel is incredibly excited to be reaching even earlier into intervention with the families participating in Florence Crittenton’s programs.

In his spare time he and his wife stay busy after work chasing six children and a variety of farm animals.

Florence Crittenton provides a wide array of services to strengthen families and build a stronger community. We do this through residential, outpatient, community and early childhood programs. We believe all families deserve the chance to reach their potential and pride ourselves on a positive work environment with exceptional quality programs.

Clerget new legal counsel for FWP

Sarah Clerget has been named chief legal counsel for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Clerget has worked nearly her entire legal career as a public servant in Montana. Along with that, she has several years of experience working in natural resource law.

At FWP she combines her passion for serving the public with her love of the outdoors.

“Growing up in the Paradise Valley, I know how important our fish, wildlife and outdoor resources are to our lifestyle here in Montana,” Clerget said. “I’m ecstatic to be at FWP.”

Clerget’s diverse legal career includes clerking for federal magistrate Carolyn Ostby in Billings, nine years with the Montana Department of Justice as assistant attorney general, and nearly two years with Montana Department of Environmental Quality. She has her undergraduate degree from Columbia University and her law degree from University of Colorado.

“Sarah’s enthusiasm, leadership and legal background will be a great addition to FWP,” said director Hank Worsech.

He said her leadership and experience will be critical in the department’s continued effort to steward the fish, wildlife and parks resources of Montana.”

Clerget lives in Helena with her two young children and husband, who is a local business owner.

Allegra Marketing honored

Jonette and Kyle Spencer, owners of Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Helena, were recently honored by Alliance Franchise Brands network with the Sales Excellence award.

Presented during the network’s 2022 convention, the award recognizes sales excellence in the international network of marketing and print services providers.

“The core value we were founded upon is putting our customers first, and this achievement personifies this and demonstrates a level of service that distinguishes our Allegra center from other marketing and print providers,” said Kyle Spencer.

Allegra, 40 W. Lawrence St., is a full-service marketing and print communications provider with in-house capabilities including marketing consultation, copywriting and graphic design service.

Allegra also helps businesses with search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns and web-to-print solutions.

Allegra is a member of Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing and visual communications, linking more than 600 locations in North America.

For more information, visit www.allegrahelena.com/ or call (406) 204-0712.

State enters jobs program with Google

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry said Friday they are joining with Google to connect 500 job seekers statewide with no-cost access to Google Career Certificates training for well-paying, high-demand jobs in growing fields.

The certificates equip people with job-ready skills in the high-growth fields of Data Analytics, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, IT Support, Project Management, and UX Design. The online program can be completed in three to six months of part-time study — with no degree or experience required.

Graduates are connected with an employer consortium of over 150 companies — including Deloitte, Ford, Verizon, Walmart, and Google — that considers them for relevant roles.

In partnership with Google, the National Association of State Workforce Agencies is providing access to these certificates through state workforce agencies. Designed and taught by Google employees, each certificate includes over 150+ practice and graded assessments, quizzes, or writing assignments to ensure rigor and mastery. The program also provides resources to help students land a job, such as resume templates, coaching from Career Circle and interview practice with Big Interview.

The Google Career Certificates are stackable credentials recommended by the American Council on Education. Students working toward a degree can earn a recommendation of up to 12 college credits for completing a Certificate—the equivalent of four college courses at the Bachelor’s degree level.

“This partnership will allow some 500 Montanans to continue to grow their personal skill sets and fill much needed gaps in our labor force – at no cost to the worker”, said Montana Department of Labor & Industry Commissioner Laurie Esau.

Recipients need access to a computer, hand-held device or smartphone, and the internet. If you do not have access to one or more of these tools, a Job Service Montana representative can help. Scholarship recipients must complete the certificate within six months.

For more information contact the Job Service office at 406-447-3200.