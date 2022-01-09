Birds and Beasleys owner puts out call for someone to take over store

The owner of a longtime downtown Helena store is taking a unique approach to selling her business by turning to social media and asking her friends for help in finding a new buyer to continue the tradition.

Sandy Shull, owner of Birds and Beasleys, an art gallery, gift shop and store that also sells wild bird seed and other bird-related items, said she is ready for a change after 24 years and that it is time for her to sell the store in the heart of the city’s walking mall.

She said she has no deadline, and in terms of the sale, you could say she is winging it.

“A friend once told me, figure out what you want and learn how to ask for it, so that is what I am going to do,” Shull said on a December Facebook post video, adding she did not know the best way to do it.

She said she wants the right people to take it over and did not want to hang a “for sale” sign in the window. She said a staff member suggested she reach out to artists and customers to find a buyer.

“I know this is a bit unconventional,” she said. “But I think it is the right way for me.”

“So in true Sandy fashion, I am going to turn to you, my Birds and Beasleys community, take a leap of faith and ask for your help.”

Shull said the post has generated some comment from customers and friends.

“I was worried about people saying 'you can’t leave' and guilt tripping,” she said, saying one person told her they liked the post, but “We just don’t like the message you said.”

Shull said she takes that comment as a nice way to say people appreciate what she has done.

Several people shared their thoughts about the news on Facebook.

“Wishing you wonderful success in whatever you choose to do,” Joan Depasquale wrote. “I’m sure you’ll get the right person to buy the shop but it’ll never be the same without you.”

Sandy Harvey Wunderlich echoed those comments.

“Oh yes, you will be missed, Sandy,” Wunderlich wrote. “I hope someone steps up and continues to make Birds and Beasleys the premier store that it is.”

Shull’s mother, Jane Beasley, the store’s original founder, started the business in 1993 on South Park Avenue. Beasley was encouraged to open the store by her husband, Ray Beasley.

In a 2018 story in the Helena Independent Record, Shull said her mother wasn’t sure what to name the store and Shull’s stepfather, Ray, said, “You’ve got the best last name.” The name Birds & Beasleys was hatched.

The store spent 19 years in the Park Avenue building before moving to 2 S. Last Chance Gulch several years ago. The move was quite a spectacle with more than 170 people joining in to form a “bucket brigade.” Shull said that everyone formed a line and passed the store contents down from the old building to the new one in about 45 minutes. She described the move as a “Hail Mary” that worked out really well.

The said the brigade “took on a life of its own.”

“That is the kind of customers we have,” she said, adding it’s about having a business in Helena that helps support local things.

“We are a piece of the community and the community's response back to that keeps us a successful business,” Shull said.

She said the store has had its best three years in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t want to say we are pandemic proof, but we have been extremely resilient,” Shull said.

She noted many parents worked at home to watch over their children and looked for activities they could share with their kids. People started doing more bird watching and bird feeding.

“It’s a cool way to get a new generation involved,” Shull said. “I’ll be interested to see if they stick with it.”

Also, tourists who visited Helena came by car rather than plane and were able to take more and larger items with them and were not restricted by airline rules about luggage weight, she said, adding she often heard people say, “Oh that is fine, I have a car,” when they bought something large.

She said she wants new owners to take the Birds and Beasleys name and theme, and keep the tradition going.

“This is what I do believe, somewhere out there someone is waiting for the opportunity to own this amazing store and business,” she said.

“It’s not about finding a buyer, it’s not a bidding war,” she said. “It’s about finding the right buyer and the right fit.”

Anyone interested in buying the store should call Shull at 461-2073.

