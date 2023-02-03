Pam Fruh stopped by the Billmayer Ranch Local Beef Outlet on a recent Saturday afternoon, and she didn’t leave empty-handed.

“I like the idea of being able to buy local beef,” she said as she carted away a couple kinds of steak and some beef sticks.

“See you next time,” she said as she left the store.

The Billmayer Ranch store opened in December 2022, said KC Billmayer and Sydney Collins, who clutched their 6-month-old son Bryer as they talked about their new shop at 4760 N. Montana Ave. in a building shared with 777 Montana Tire.

KC said he felt he was not getting the best bang for his buck as he sold commercial calves.

He and Collins said business has been climbing since they opened Dec. 9. They are now open 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

They added they have not done any advertising beyond posting on Facebook, which is run by Sydney. They said word is getting out and they have gotten queries from several restaurants. KC says Valley Hub is serving their beef for its hamburgers.

KC said they now offer an 80% beef, 20% fat ground beef, but will soon be selling an 85/15 mix for those who want a leaner option.

Many of those who come through the door say they heard the shop was open and had to come in.

The beef is a mix of Black Angus and Charolais, making it a delicious blend, KC said, adding it is grass-fed and grain finished.

“I can tell you everything about the calves from the day they were born until they are in the freezer,” he said, noting his ranch is a couple miles from the store.

He said his favorite cut is the tomahawk steak, adding the bone savors the meat.

The meat, processed at a Rawhide Meats in White Sulphur Springs, is displayed in several chest freezers in the main room. They feature a variety of steaks, bacon, roasts, soup bones, ground beef and stew meat.

KC said people will pay a little more for the beef than they will in a store.

“But the customers we have had don’t just come in one time,” he said.

Sydney said she was very excited about the store.

“KC talked about it for quite a while,” she said, adding she helped him with the paperwork.

“I’m excited to have another local option where beef comes from,” she said.

Sydney and KC said they are optimistic about the meat locker’s future.

“I hope we continue to grow and become a place where customers go to get their beef every week,” Sydney said.

Meat the new business

Billmayer Ranch Local Beef Outlet

4760 N. Montana Ave.

1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

406-399-2173