How to build a 'trustworthy' website

Does your small business’s website have the look of an ethical, legitimate operation?

You don’t want your business to give customers the wrong impression. Making a few tweaks to your online profile can help consumers feel confident you’re a trustworthy business.

The World Wide Web is filled with fraudulent websites. Because the COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased the amount of time consumers spend online, those misleading sites are a growing issue. In fact, more people have lost money to an online purchase scam than any other coronavirus scam according to BBB’s 2020 Scam Tracker Risk Report.

As a result, consumers need to keep a close eye on any potential red flags. Does your website pass the test? Better Business Bureau put together the following checklist to help small businesses verify their website is trustworthy: