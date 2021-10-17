Caring about the overall well-being of your employees not only demonstrates your integrity as a business owner, but it also benefits your bottom line. Research shows that nearly 86% of employees treated for depression reported increased productivity and improved work performance. To add even further perspective, the World Health Organization estimates depression and anxiety disorders costs the global economy $1 trillion per year in lost productivity.

Better Business Bureau recommends the following tips to help small businesses successfully instill a positive mental health culture for their team:

Proactive reminders

Employees often aren’t aware when mental health benefits are available through their employer. And even when they are, individuals often need encouragement to take that first step. Whether extra coverage is included in their general health plan, or your office offers a confidential service that connects them to free/affordable therapists – send proactive reminders. A suggestion would be to send monthly self-care tips that highlight benefits available to employees.

Train your management team