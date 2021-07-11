Better Business Bureau

Here's tips to save with rental cars

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many rental agencies to sell a majority of their unused inventory to offset the costs of little to no business.

Now that the travel industry is rapidly bouncing back, there is high demand for only a limited supply of rental cars.

Currently, the average price to rent a car is up 50%, and those costs are expected to continue rising as the summer rolls on.

As a result, consumers are looking to third-party travel websites with hopes of finding a decent price. The problem is these sites may not always have the most up-to-date inventory. Consumers have reported rental car reservations not being honored once they arrive in person, despite having already paid in advance.

Furthermore, peer-to-peer car-sharing services have seen a tremendous spike in business as a result of the rental car shortage. However, there are some major drawbacks that come with the service.