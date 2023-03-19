Is your jersey the real deal?

Wearing the jersey of your favorite basketball player or team is a fashionable way to show your support.

But jerseys can be pricey and, as with most high-dollar items, scammers have invented ways to con people shopping for one. If you are buying a jersey online, be sure to do your research and purchase from a reputable business.

How the scam works

You come across a website that boasts a large selection of basketball jerseys featuring some of the most popular colleges, pro teams, and players. The site may claim to be endorsed or sponsored by famous athletes or boast an inventory of hard-to-find sizes. In any case, the website looks legitimate.

As for prices, some scammers offer jerseys at regular prices, while others claim they are selling at deep discounts. They might explain the sale by claiming to be going out of business.

You decide to purchase a jersey, and everything seems normal during the checkout. BBB Scam Tracker has seen reports of scammers asking customers to pay through PayPal (a BBB Accredited Business), after which they may send you a "tracking number" for your order. In some cases, the jersey never existed, and you'll be left waiting for a package to arrive that isn't coming. One consumer said, "I received a tracking number from the company for a USPS package, but I'm not able to track it. USPS says the label was created but is not in the system." This consumer received no response from customer service after trying to inquire about the jersey that was never delivered.

In other cases, scammers will send you a jersey, but nothing like the name brand name, quality jersey you were expecting. Another consumer had this experience after ordering a Magic Johnson Michigan State basketball jersey: "When we opened the package, we received a very poorly constructed Philadelphia Eagles football jersey with the name Kelce stitched on the back – someone who doesn't even play for that team! I contacted customer support to request a refund and the representative wrote back that we could keep the jersey and they would refund 50% of the purchase. When I said that wasn't acceptable, they replied that they would incur a great loss but were still willing to send the 50% refund. I've yet to receive any refund or exchange at this point. This company is misleading in every way."

If you discover you've been dealing with scammers or a counterfeit product vendor, it will be hard, maybe even impossible, to get your money back. In addition, depending on how you paid, scammers may now have your credit card number or other personal information.

How to avoid sports jersey scams

Only shop with reputable businesses. Plenty of trustworthy businesses sell sports jerseys, so shop with them.

How can you tell if a business can be trusted?

Look up business reviews on BBB.org and other third-party websites, especially if you come across a new business through social media ads. Read customer reviews carefully, keeping an eye out for complaints about customer service and possible scams.

BBB Accredited Businesses promise to adhere to BBB's Standards for Trust, so look for the BBB Accredited Business Seal. It's the Sign of a Better Business.

Watch out for deals that seem too good to be true. They probably are. If you find sports jerseys for unreasonably low prices or a company claims to have sold-out jerseys in their inventory, think twice before you buy. Scammers hope you'll be so excited about the deal you found you'll buy without doing any further research.

Use safe payment practices. When making purchases online, it's best to use your credit card. If you discover fraudulent charges later on, contesting them and possibly getting your money back will be easier. In addition, be careful with peer-to-peer payment methods.

You should only pay someone this way if you already know and trust them or their business. If a seller insists you pay them with a digital wallet app, it could be a red flag. Money sent this way can't be refunded.

This column was provided by the Better Business Bureau. For more sports-related tips and alerts, see BBB.org/sports.