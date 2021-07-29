Beloved Helena vintners announce retirement

Topper and Mickey Galloway like to brag that they have the biggest family in the world.

Back when they started their Helena business in 1977, then known as Topper's Custer Avenue Grocer, it was located next door to Four Georgians Elementary School, and Topper said his small store was overrun every afternoon when school let out.

"There would be 40 or 50 children at our counter," Topper said. "Now those kids have grown up and they bring their kids to see us."

Over the past four decades, the Galloways have amassed a "family" of customers, taking the time to know each on a personal level.

"It's never been a dollar and cents business," Mickey said. "We share personal stories with each and every one of our customers, but we don't call them customers. They're our friends."

Topper said "it's been an honor to be involved in their lives."

The couple said those friendships are the most cherished product of their long, storied career. It is those relationships that the couple plans to take with them into their recently announced retirement.

After 44 years of sharing their love of wine with the Helena community and beyond, the Galloways intend to close up shop this August.