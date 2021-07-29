Beloved Helena vintners announce retirement

Topper and Mickey Galloway like to brag that they have the biggest family in the world.
Back when they started their Helena business in 1977, then known as Topper's Custer Avenue Grocer, it was located next door to Four Georgians Elementary School, and Topper said his small store was overrun every afternoon when school let out.
"There would be 40 or 50 children at our counter," Topper said. "Now those kids have grown up and they bring their kids to see us."
Over the past four decades, the Galloways have amassed a "family" of customers, taking the time to know each on a personal level.
"It's never been a dollar and cents business," Mickey said. "We share personal stories with each and every one of our customers, but we don't call them customers. They're our friends."
Topper said "it's been an honor to be involved in their lives."
The couple said those friendships are the most cherished product of their long, storied career. It is those relationships that the couple plans to take with them into their recently announced retirement.
After 44 years of sharing their love of wine with the Helena community and beyond, the Galloways intend to close up shop this August.
"It's going to be one of the hardest, saddest days in our lives," Mickey said.
The couple has enjoyed a front-row seat for the evolution of the beer and wine industry in Montana.
Topper said when he started selling wine in earnest, there were not many options around for connoisseurs. He said there were not many connoisseurs for that matter.
The same went for microbreweries.
"We were on the cutting edge of micro-brews in the '70s," Topper said. "People thought it was a fad. No. It became a way of life."
They were among the first beer and wine sellers in the state to receive a new license that did not also require the sale of food.
Topper said a representative from the Montana Department of Revenue hand delivered the license.
Topper's Cellar also started the first wine club in Montana, a monthly curated wine subscription service.
"We needed a vehicle to expose people to new palettes and promote wine from all over the world," Topper said. "I never advertised it. Didn't have to. Our satisfied customers spread it like wildfire."
Mickey said they have wine club members from all over the region, including Butte and even Kalispell.
On Thursday afternoon, Butte couple Ann Marie and Jiggs Field stopped into the store for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 20-year wine club veterans brought with them a bouquet of flowers and some of Topper's favorite food, mock chicken legs, the Butte delicacy.
The gifts were not in honor of the Galloway's retirement. The Fields were unaware of that news. They just brought gifts for the sake of bringing gifts.
It is indicative of the type of relationship the Galloways have with their customers.
Anyone who has spent any time in Topper's Cellar has likely witnessed such an exchange.
Just prior to the Fields' arrival, the Galloways were chatting up a Helena man about his upcoming trip through Washington's wine country.
"Keep an eye out for muscat canelli. It's very impressive," Topper told the man.
"Now is that a grape or a label," the man asked.
"A grape."
"Hmm... sounds like an old Dodgers shortstop. Muscat canelli."
Patrons are often likely to be engaged in conversations about family, local history, Russian history, ranching, travel, you name it. There is no such thing as simply "popping into" Topper's Cellar.
For the past few days, since announcing their retirement, they said a parade of friends and well-wishers has streamed into the shop.
The secret to the couple's decades of success in wine sales, according to Topper, in addition to his self-proclaimed gift of gab, is in their honesty.
"I take it to heart to choose solid, well constructed wines that have true value," he said. "When I tell you that $10 bottle of wine is good, it's good. You have to be truly honest with people."
The Galloways said those relationships fostered with customers over the years helps them pair the right wine to the right customer.
While some might claim wine is paired merely with the food, Topper said it should go deeper than that.
"You have to also consider the moment and the people in addition to the cuisine," he said.
Of the myriad wines the two have sampled over the years, Mickey said her favorite is "the one in my glass."
The Sixth Ward location opened in 2000. Topper largely designed the unique building himself.
"This building represents a little house of memories, little places and things that impressed me" he said.
Seemingly every corner of the building, inside and out, holds some importance.
The grape molding adorning the windows behind the register were handmade by the building contractor's daughter.
The acorn shaped sconces along the crown molding were installed by the European painter who said they are a welcoming symbol oversees.
The turret at the front of the building was inspired by "Puff the Magic Dragon," a song made famous by one of his favorite bands, Peter Paul & Mary.
The couple specifically chose the Sixth Ward at 1221 Helena Ave. because of their shared history with the Helena neighborhood.
"I was born on a cattle ranch. She was born in town. But both of our peoples come from Sixth Ward," Topper said, adding that it has been a joy to watch the quirky neighborhood come into its own of late.
Neither said they have a plan for retirement.
"We're going to take it one day at a time," Mickey said.
"We'll play whatever cards are dealt to us," Topper said.
When asked if the end of the business means the end of the world's biggest family, Mickey said "I hope not."
"I don't want it to end like that," Topper said.