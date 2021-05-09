Basin pizza shop awaits another slice of life

“It is with a heavy heart that we leave the Tower as we move on to our next journey,” they wrote on Facebook in early December, saying they would close Dec. 19.

Bruce Giulio said Herak had said she wanted to make the kitchen bigger, tap in to the rich artist refuge past of Basin and integrate that theme with the pizza place.

The Giulios had bought the Leaning Tower from its previous owner, Linda Mitchell, who sparked their interest by saying she would sell the business if she knew someone who wanted to buy it.

Bruce Giulio said it turned into more work than expected. And their pizza was made with fresh ingredients, including the sauces. He said it also was world renowned as many bicyclists and cycling groups traveling through Basin would stop.

“It’s the best damn pizza you’ll ever eat,” he said. “People loved the pizza and we loved making it.”

And as far as the leaning? It’s nothing new, Bruce Giulio said.

“That building has been leaning since I was a kid and that was 58 years ago,” he said, adding, as far as he knew it is structurally sound.