Basin pizza shop awaits another slice of life

The recent death of a contractor has brought a pause to a renovation project for a longtime Basin business in which the structure historically leans to the left.
And, believe it or not, it’s aptly called the Leaning Tower of Pizza.
There is now a chain that runs diagonally across the front of the 110 Basin St. building that offers some support. The business is now closed. Construction on the project stalled when the general contractor, Craig French, died unexpectedly recently from a heart attack, the building’s new owner, J. Bryher Herak, said.
She described French as a “wonderful friend.”
“All of the plans for the renovation are on hold, as I grieve, and take the time to figure out how to proceed,” she said.
“Craig French was a visionary carpenter and we had some wild innovative ideas on how to save that beautiful old building and move forward,” Herak wrote. “Right now I am not sure how to proceed. So at least temporarily, the project is on hold.”
French, also known as “Frenchy,” died April 21. He was 58.
Herak bought the shop from Bruce and Lisa Giulio, who ran it for more than 19 years.
“We had a really good business,” Lisa Giulio said.
“It is with a heavy heart that we leave the Tower as we move on to our next journey,” they wrote on Facebook in early December, saying they would close Dec. 19.
Bruce Giulio said Herak had said she wanted to make the kitchen bigger, tap in to the rich artist refuge past of Basin and integrate that theme with the pizza place.
The Giulios had bought the Leaning Tower from its previous owner, Linda Mitchell, who sparked their interest by saying she would sell the business if she knew someone who wanted to buy it.
Bruce Giulio said it turned into more work than expected. And their pizza was made with fresh ingredients, including the sauces. He said it also was world renowned as many bicyclists and cycling groups traveling through Basin would stop.
“It’s the best damn pizza you’ll ever eat,” he said. “People loved the pizza and we loved making it.”
And as far as the leaning? It’s nothing new, Bruce Giulio said.
“That building has been leaning since I was a kid and that was 58 years ago,” he said, adding, as far as he knew it is structurally sound.
He said there was once a power pole in front of the business that was leaning the other direction, and if you sat at the Silver Saddle Café across the street it made the angle even more pronounced.
He said the building has served as a miners’ hall and that some of the leaning may have been caused by fires to adjacent buildings.
Bruce Giulio said part of the agreement with Herak was that the pizza would continue. He said he and his wife decided to sell the business and that family matters, such as being able to go to grandchildren’s sporting events, moved to the front burner.
“We lived and breathed that place for 20 years,” he said.
Giulio said he had hoped to see the business reopened this summer, but now, with the death of the contractor, he is not sure.
“It’s pulling at my heart,” he said.
Giulio said it is hard to let go of the Leaning Tower of Pizza.
“It’s kind of like having a dog,” he said. “The dog is always going to be your friend.”
