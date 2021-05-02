Ace is the hardware place in North Valley

A new hardware store in the North Valley is saving people a drive into town plus reflecting growth that is taking place just above Helena.

Valley Ace Hardware at Lincoln Road and North Montana Avenue opened Jan. 12, had its grand opening April 22-25, and business is going really well, said Stephanie Jones, the manager.

The 12,000-square-foot store has about 15 employees and is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Steve Bartmess, the owner and Stephanie’s dad, also owns Bob’s Valley Market on the other side of the parking lot.

He said he was considering expanding the grocery store, making it more accessible and adding a hardware store. He said he went to Washington and saw a couple of grocery stores that had Ace hardware stores adjoining them.

“I started researching Ace hardware and it seemed to fit with our business model,” he said.

Bartmess said the cost of a hardware store and grocery store was “too big of a nut to crack.”

And that is where the idea of the standalone Ace store sprouted from.