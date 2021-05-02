 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ace is the hardware place in North Valley
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Ace is the hardware place in North Valley

{{featured_button_text}}
Valley Ace Hardware store

The new Valley Ace Hardware store at Lincoln Road and North Montana Avenue opened Jan. 12.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

A new hardware store in the North Valley is saving people a drive into town plus reflecting growth that is taking place just above Helena.

Valley Ace Hardware at Lincoln Road and North Montana Avenue opened Jan. 12, had its grand opening April 22-25, and business is going really well, said Stephanie Jones, the manager.

Valley Ace Hardware store

The new Valley Ace Hardware store at Lincoln Road and North Montana Avenue opened Jan. 12.

The 12,000-square-foot store has about 15 employees and is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Steve Bartmess, the owner and Stephanie’s dad, also owns Bob’s Valley Market on the other side of the parking lot.

He said he was considering expanding the grocery store, making it more accessible and adding a hardware store. He said he went to Washington and saw a couple of grocery stores that had Ace hardware stores adjoining them.

Valley Ace Hardware store

The new Valley Ace Hardware store at Lincoln Road and North Montana Avenue opened Jan. 12.

“I started researching Ace hardware and it seemed to fit with our business model,” he said.

Bartmess said the cost of a hardware store and grocery store was “too big of a nut to crack.”

And that is where the idea of the standalone Ace store sprouted from.

“I try every five years to do something new,” he said, adding that businesses need to do that to remain relevant with today’s customers. He said he has about 40 employees at Bob’s and moved some from the grocery store to the hardware store.

Valley Ace Hardware store

The new Valley Ace Hardware store at Lincoln Road and North Montana Avenue opened Jan. 12.

He said his employees have really stepped up through the COVID-19 crisis.

“My core staff has been awesome,” he said.

Bartmess said more and more people are attracted to the area.

“It will do nothing but grow,” he said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Valley Ace Hardware store

The new Valley Ace Hardware store at Lincoln Road and North Montana Avenue opened Jan. 12.

Bartmess said he left a vacant lot to the west of Ace for a new 20,000 square-foot grocery store and the current Bob’s would serve as a parking lot. He also noted that the state is expected next year to begin building a roundabout at Lincoln Road and North Montana Avenue.

Jones said people love the new hardware store, noting it saves the drive to Helena seven miles away. And she said more houses are being built in the North Valley.

Valley Ace Hardware store

The new Valley Ace Hardware store at Lincoln Road and North Montana Avenue opened Jan. 12.

“It was a needed thing out here,” she said.

Jones said she grew up in the grocery store business, but said she has been able to make the transition.

“But the hardware business is pretty fun, too,” she said, noting the big difference is that people come into a grocery store and ask questions about what might help them.

Valley Ace Hardware store

The new Valley Ace Hardware store at Lincoln Road and North Montana Avenue opened Jan. 12.

In grocery stores, people know what they need.

Paul Aldrich was among the Ace customers on Wednesday.

“I think it’s just great,” he said, adding what was really nice is that it was a place you could pick up a handful of screws rather than drive into town.

Myrna Hammond has lived in the area since 1952 and liked the store as well.

“I like it a lot,” she said. “It’s two miles from my house and I need a lightbulb for my refrigerator and some bird seed.”

“It’s handy to pick up supplies for everything,” she said.

Visit https://helenavalleyace.com/ for more information. 

Steve Bartmess, who owns Bob's Valley Market with his family, talks about the inspiration to build an Ace Hardware store in the North Valley Friday.

Steve Bartmess, who owns Bob's Valley Market with his family, talks about the inspiration to build an Ace Hardware store in the north Helena Valley on Friday.
Concrete workers finish the foundation for the new Valley Ace Hardware store adjacent to Bob's Valley Market Friday.

Concrete workers finish the foundation for the new Valley Ace Hardware store adjacent to Bob's Valley Market Friday.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 14: What could the President's affordable housing plan mean for you and your family?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Ace Hardware coming to Helena Valley
Local

Ace Hardware coming to Helena Valley

Construction workers have been hard at work laying the foundation for the new Valley Ace Hardware. The store is expected to open around February with a grand opening next spring.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News