'A head-spinning adventure': Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch rooted in fall-time fun

Anna Pradere of Great Falls was looking for a place where she and husband Dan could take their kids to a pumpkin patch.

She found that and much more on a farm outside of Craig on a recent Sunday afternoon as she watched her daughter and son navigate ropes tied into the shape of a spider web.

The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch near Craig has been open Fridays and weekends since mid-September as Halloween nears. The fun area just off the Missouri River at 2987 Craig Frontage Road offers rides for kids, a petting zoo, places for children to crawl around and have fun, plus a 10-acre corn maze.

Through Oct. 31, it's open 5-9 p.m. Fridays; 1-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m.​ Sundays. Call 406-235-4227 for more information or go to https://www.applestemcornmaze.com/.

This is the 16th year that Scott Blackman and his family have the maze and it’s their second year from the Craig location. The patch was previously in Vaughn.

Blackman said the maze is especially challenging this year as the corn has grown as high as an elephant’s eye, so to speak. This makes it more of a challenge for those who dare to enter.