'A head-spinning adventure': Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch rooted in fall-time fun

Anna Pradere of Great Falls was looking for a place where she and husband Dan could take their kids to a pumpkin patch.
She found that and much more on a farm outside of Craig on a recent Sunday afternoon as she watched her daughter and son navigate ropes tied into the shape of a spider web.
The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch near Craig has been open Fridays and weekends since mid-September as Halloween nears. The fun area just off the Missouri River at 2987 Craig Frontage Road offers rides for kids, a petting zoo, places for children to crawl around and have fun, plus a 10-acre corn maze.
Through Oct. 31, it's open 5-9 p.m. Fridays; 1-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Call 406-235-4227 for more information or go to https://www.applestemcornmaze.com/.
This is the 16th year that Scott Blackman and his family have the maze and it’s their second year from the Craig location. The patch was previously in Vaughn.
Blackman said the maze is especially challenging this year as the corn has grown as high as an elephant’s eye, so to speak. This makes it more of a challenge for those who dare to enter.
“The corn is the best we’ve had,” he said. “People used to complain they could see over it. Well, they are not seeing over it this year.”
On a recent Sunday afternoon Calli Rangel was serving as “pumpkin princess,” dressed in pumpkin regalia and posing for photos with kids.
“They ask a lot of questions about my crown,” the 18-year-old Rangel said, adding she likes making children smile.
“It’s really cute,” she said.
But the reign of pumpkin princess is fleeting, Blackman said, adding she would be replaced with a veteran-themed character.
Blackman said he embarked on this tradition to change some perceptions.
“I’ve been in agriculture my whole life and ag gets a bad rap,” he said. “People need to get back out into the country and enjoy agriculture and this seemed to be the best way to do it.”
Blackman notes they also have 20 acres of sunflowers as well.
He said he expected 10,000 people to pass through the gates before they close on Oct. 31. Admission is $9 for guests 5 and older and there are discount rates for groups over 10. Some of those groups have included schools.
Morgan Cinnamon of Great Falls brought 1-year-old son, Cameron, to the patch to give him a taste of fall activities.
“He’s loving it,” she said.
Applestem is a family business in which he is helped by wife, Raina and daughters Lori and Jean.
“We add something new every year,” he said. And he notes the large outdoor venue with wide open spaces is perfect during times of COVID-19 when people are practicing social distancing.
Blackman said he gets some help designing the maze from The Maize Co., which, according to its website, is the largest corn maze consulting company, and has joined with "agritainment farms" in more than 280 communities this fall.
Edgewater Farms about 6 miles south of Townsend, at 8410 Highway 287, is also listed by The Maize Co. Edgewater’s hours, through Oct. 30, are 4-9 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays. They are closed Sundays. Go to https://www.edgewaterfarmsmt.com/ for more information.
Nancy Davis, who co-owns Edgewater with Janelle Nygard, said business has been good this year.
They offer two corn mazes on 12 acres and there is a pumpkin patch, she said, adding that Edgewater is about 30 acres overall.
Blackman said The Maize Co. designed his maze, but added he cut it himself.
Jason Sanders, 30, wandered out of the maze on a recent Sunday and provided a vivid description of the experience.
“It was a head-spinning adventure in a world of mystery,” he said.
Twins Emma and Elainah Veach, 12, along with friend, Lillian Bahr, 11, gave it, and the pumpkin patch, good reviews as well.
“We basically liked all of it,” Elainah said.
The pumpkins on sale at Applestem are locally grown and from two Hutterite colonies, Blackman said, adding they had sold nearly 6,000 pounds of pumpkins on a recent Saturday.
Blackman said they are already making plans for next year and that one of the benefits of The Maize Co. family is that success stories at venues are shared.
“When someone finds out what works, we share it,” he said.
For Blackman, the highlight for him is to see the big, happy grins from the kids.
“None of us know about tomorrow,” he said. “Let’s live every day to its fullest. If I can put a smile on somebody’s face, it’s worth it.”
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.