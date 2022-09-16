56 Counties: New Helena store offers unique sampling of Montana products

For years, Megan Martin’s job as an auditor with the Department of Justice took her all over Montana.

And on those trips she said she met some real creative people. So when she hit the “doldrums” of her current job, she thought why not create a shop in Helena where she could showcase these artists and their talents?

And so, the store 56 Counties was born.

“I wanted to give smaller producers a way to get their name out there,” Martin said.

The shop, which had a Sept. 10 grand opening at 1420 Gallatin Ave. in Helena’s Sixth Ward, has products from many, but not all, of Montana’s 56 counties. But Martin hopes it will grow.

There are wine bottle stoppers from Blue Moose Metals in Missoula, and Montana TShirt Co. sweaters and Pulpable Experience Dog Treats from Flathead County, as well as Montana Scene clothing and Wool Pouches.

Also, there is Liquid Gold Honey from Richland County, soaps and lotions from Harlowton, Fieldheads Coffee out of Bigfork, hats from Montana Brand Apparel in Stevensville and Buffalo Bites out of Sanders County.

Martin, who now works for the Board of Crime Control, said she loves that some of the products are from all corners of the state of 147,040 square miles, noting the honey comes from Fairview.

“I was a huge advocate for the eastern part of the state,” Martin said, adding a lady drove the 480 miles from Fairview to Helena to drop off the honey.

There are various hats, shirts and other items on display in the store she shares with Refused Vintage and its proprietor, Jaime Holmes.

Holmes said she had been showing her stuff in popup markets for a while and had met Martin and heard about the store she wanted to open. She decided to share the store space with her.

“When you partner with someone who has the same vision as you, you hit the ground running,” she said.

Martin said she realizes her business venture is a risk and a little off the beaten path, even for the Sixth Ward.

“Everything is a gamble,” she said. “It excites me to bring people across the state into the capital city.”

“Is it a gamble? Yes,” she said. “But I do think it will catch on.”

She said much of the store is clothing, but there is a selection of food, beverage and jewelry. There is also a pet section with dog treats and dog toys.

“I did hear yesterday I should get cat things in because there are cat people too,” Martin said.

She said there were “multiple reasons" why she opened in the Sixth Ward.

Martin said she was going to buy a business on the walking mall on Last Chance Gulch, but then saw a building space open in the Sixth Ward, which is undergoing a renaissance with several new businesses.

“The community is supportive there,” Martin said. “We need to give it a better vibe and make it more like downtown.”

Martin said the name of the store was her mother's idea.

“I didn’t actually have a name at first and my mom said, 'You need to name it 56 Counties because you’ve been to every single one,'” she said. “It all really stemmed from my mom.”

The store is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Martin said her kids played an active part in the store’s remodel and she believes they will put in some time working there.

“I do believe in the future it will be a family affair,” she said. “Hopefully one day I can hand it over to them.”