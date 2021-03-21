5 tips for shopping smarter in 2021

Better Business Bureau spent the first quarter of 2021 taking inventory of issues and challenges consumers faced last year.

What our review revealed can be summed up fairly simply: Shoppers had a hard time.

Nationally, throughout 2020, consumers filed more than 80,000 complaints and submitted upwards of 40,000 reviews about businesses they interacted with in the marketplace. On top of that, more than 46,000 reports were posted to our BBB ScamTracker tool.

We don’t want a repeat of last year. So, we’re spotlighting a few easy-to-use resources to help shoppers become smarter, more secure. Here are five tools and tips to better inform your purchasing decisions:

1. USPS Informed Delivery.

This daily email sent by the U.S. Postal Service lets you preview your incoming mail. You’ll see scanned photos of what to expect in your mailbox on or before the day it arrives. It’s a helpful tool to keep an eye out for mail theft, which often leads to identity theft. You can sign up to preview your mail here.

2. Have you been “pwned”?