12 Tribes Boutique opens storefront in Helena

It was a bit of a leap of faith when Bobbi Mickelson left her career in insurance to start selling clothes out of a spare bedroom in her house.

Nearly six months later, Mickelson, 32, has moved out of the spare bedroom and into a building on Front Street in Helena as her women's clothing store 12 Tribes Boutique officially has a storefront. The name is both a biblical reference but also a reference to Mickelson and 11 of her friends who became closer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When COVID hit it was a bit of a struggle to find a good work/life balance," Mickelson said. "I wanted to find a way to interact more with women in my community."

Mickelson, originally from Missoula but moved to Helena with her parents 15 years ago as a teen, had worked in workers' compensation insurance for nearly 10 years. Her job was very stable, but as COVID ramped up she started reevaluating what was important to her. Spending time with her family and being more involved in the Helena community were two big things that she wanted.

Mickelson decided in mid-2021 to open 12 Tribes online. She started going to large markets like one in Las Vegas where she met vendors and distributors who could supply her with items to fit the brand she is cultivating.

She really has two goals with the business: The first is to be the kind of place where any woman can come in and find something affordable. The second is to be a place where women can come in and have a good shopping experience.

"I think Helena could just have some more options," Mickelson said. "I really want to have a space where women can come in and shop and have a good experience. Also, I really love clothes."

Over the past six months, her online store got more popular and customers began asking if she would open a storefront so they could come do in-person shopping. She felt like the demand was there.

On Dec. 17, Mickelson officially opened her storefront across from Gulch Distillers on Front Street. She loved the space when she saw it.

"We open and then the holidays came so we spent quite a bit of time closed," she said. "But the business is growing, every week is a little bit better."

Mickelson took initiative and joined the Downtown Helena Association and wants to partner with other Front Street businesses to possibly do a block party when the spring comes.

"I feel like Helena has such a great and supportive community," Mickelson said. "Not only the shoppers but the other small businesses too, they're very encouraging."

Mickelson's plan for the store is to have a constantly rotating inventory. She hopes to soon expand into more accessories, shoes and handbags. She plans to attend a market in Dallas this March to prepare her spring and summer product lines.

"Opening this store really reminds me how important community and connection is for all of us," Mickelson said.

12 Tribes Boutique is at 795 Front St. and can be found on social media platforms and at 12tribesboutique.com.

