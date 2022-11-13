Business Briefcase

Governor visits Capital High welding class

Gov. Greg Gianforte highlighted the importance of Career and Technical Education programs during a visit Monday with welding and machining students at Capital High School.

The governor said such programs, known as CTE, empower students with in-demand skills and provide a highly skilled, highly qualified workforce for Montana.

“Student success, and ultimately the future of Montana, depend on classroom innovation, individualized learning, and work-based learning like what’s offered here at Capital High,” Gianforte said in a news release, noting many good-paying, in-demand careers require specialized skills that CTE programs teach.

The governor met with students in a welding and machining class taught at the high school by Jim Weber, who also connects with employers in Helena.

Bridger Olson, a Capital High School student, said in the news release the program is the reason he chose to attend Capital High.

“Because of it, I know about job openings and opportunities for after graduation,” he said.

Ensuring students have access to the best education possible to prepare them for the future through work-based learning is a central element of the governor’s Montana Comeback Plan, officials said.

Great Northern hotel honored for customer care

The Best Western Premier Great Northern Hotel in Helena was recognized with the Champion Customer Care Award and the brand’s highest honor, the M.K. Guertin Award, at Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ 2022 Convention held recently in Cleveland, Ohio.

The award was presented in front of about 2,000 Best Western hoteliers. It is given to the top 50 properties, and the Customer Care to the top 5% of the properties.

The award is held in high regard, as recipients represent the vision of Best Western’s founder and show high levels of quality, guest satisfaction and dedication to the brand.

The Champion Customer Care Award is given to those that demonstrate outstanding service and care.

“The M.K. Guertin Award honors Best Western hotels that demonstrate exemplary performance in key service areas that are important to our customers and to our brand,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO of Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

The Best Western Premier Great Northern Hotel was open in 2003 and continues to be under local ownership.

Freedom Fabrication helping Helena Food Share

Freedom Fabrication and Excavation is having a stay-at-home food drive Nov. 15-17 to benefit Helena Food Share.

People can call Freedom and request they pick up food to deliver to food share. Pickups will be after 5 p.m.

People who want to donate can call 406—431-8126 during business hours.

Last year, Freedom collected 990 pounds of food for Helena Food Share, which provides food for the needy.

Adrienne Bull joins team as PA at St. Peter’s

St. Peter’s Health Medical Group welcomes new Physician Assistant Adrienne Bull to its orthopaedics team.

Bull earned her master of physician assistant studies at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, after completing her undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from Montana State University.

She has prior experience in rural family medicine and neurosurgery. Bull is certified by the National Commission for the Certification of physician assistants. She is accepting new patients at the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Broadway Clinic.

Honeycutt named new VP for Montana Stockgrowers

The Montana Stockgrowers Association’s board of directors has named Raylee Honeycutt as its new executive vice president, the first female to do so in the organization’s 138 year history.

Working with the board, Honeycutt will lead all aspects of the organization, including: strategic business planning, program development, performance measurement and reporting, government relations, and membership services.