Authorities said an 18-year-old Helena man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment after allegedly poin…
Inflation soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, hammering America's consumers, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Fed's rate decision.
A first-ever four-day event featuring food, entertainment, shopping and other kinds of fun will hit Helena’s downtown in the hopes of bringing…
A request for a conditional use permit to allow another casino on Last Chance Gulch was withdrawn late Monday, but the applicants are expected…
A spokesperson said the Department of Corrections does "not believe his death was suspicious."
A man who has been convicted of robbery and failing to register as a sexual or violent offender was reported as a walkaway from the Helena Pre…
The sausage-making of FWP recommendations, commission proposals and multiple revisions to elk regulations led to considerable confusion during Friday's commission meeting.
After a tumultuous and public collapse of the East Helena Police Department, the new mayor pledged to rebuild the local force so the Lewis and…
The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed an attempted deliberate homicide conviction and ordered a new trial on that offense for a Helena man who was sentenced to 80 years in prison in 2019.
Economists project two more years of above-trend growth in Montana’s economy with big questions about impacts from housing, a tight labor market and inflation.
