Broken license plate lamp leads to drug arrest

A 43-year-old Helena man was arrested early Thursday after a Helena police officer found multiple illicit drugs in his possession.

The officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Prospect and Montana avenues at about 1 a.m. after noticing the driver, Dustin Naef, swerving in and out of his lane. Also, the license plate lamp on the vehicle Naef was operating was out.

The officer reported that Naef and the passenger were "physically shaking and were fidgety. I noticed the defendant (Naef) had multiple open sores, avoided eye contact and had difficulties remaining in the vehicle."

Naef's Montana driver's license was expired and he was on probation.

The officer conducted a pat search for weapons. Naef told the officer he had a syringe in his pocket, which the officer located. The officer also found in the vehicle console three pills later identified as oxycodone-acetaminophen, a schedule II drug, and buprenorphine hydrochloride, a schedule III drug, and a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine tucked away in a cigarette pack.

Naef was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with three felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

