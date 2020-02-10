Broken headlight leads to drug arrest

A 34-year-old Helena man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop for a broken headlight.

A Helena police officer stopped William Howe on Jan. 27 at about 10 p.m. after noticing Howe's vehicle had an inoperable headlight.

The officer noted in the affidavit that Howe "appeared to be nervous while I spoke to him." He admitted to using methamphetamine and consented to a search of the vehicle.

The officer recovered two syringes and a "handmade smoking device," both of which contained residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the arresting officer's affidavit.

Howe's driver's license was suspended at the time of the incident. He did not have valid liability insurance. He was also on probation.

Howe was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

