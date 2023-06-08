DIPLOMACY: The war in Ukraine topped U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's agenda Wednesday as he started a two-day trip to Washington carrying the message that post-Brexit Britain remains an essential U.S. ally in a world of emboldened authoritarian states. He'll meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday.

HOUSE PROTEST: A dozen Republicans shuttered House business for a second day Wednesday to protest Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership. Routine votes could not be taken, and a pair of pro-gas stove bills important to GOP activists stalled out.

RICHMOND SHOOTING: A gunman targeted an 18-year-old graduate he had a long-running dispute with in Tuesday's shooting outside the cityowned Altria Theater in Richmond, Va., after the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School, police said. Amari Pollard, 19, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of second-degree murder, Richmond's top prosecutor said.

SUDAN: The Al-Mayqoma orphanage in Sudan's war-torn capital was evacuated after the deaths of over 70 infants, toddlers and children from hunger and illness in the past couple months, the U.N. children's agency and a charity said Wednesday.

STUDENT DEBT: President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt. Republicans pushed the measure, but it garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well. The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a legal challenge that could eliminate the plan. A decision is expected this summer.

CAR THEFTS: New York City filed a lawsuit late Tuesday against Hyundai and Kia, joining a host of other cities beset by social media-driven car thefts due to a flaw that made some car models highly susceptible to theft.

