ECONOMY: Showing surprising resilience the U.S. economy grew at a 2% annual pace from January through March as consumers spent at the fastest pace in nearly two years, with Thursday's revised figure from the Commerce Department sharply upgrading its assessment of first-quarter growth.

STRIKE LOOMS: Frustrated by an "appalling counterproposal" Wednesday, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers, in the largest private-sector contract in North America, said a strike is imminent and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer.

STABBINGS: A student has been charged in the stabbing of a professor and two students during a class on gender issues at Canada's University of Waterloo in what police are calling a hate attack.

ARRESTED: Three Florida men were arrested Thursday on charges alleging they illegally made more than $22 million by insider trading ahead of the public announcement that an acquisition firm was going to take former President Donald Trump's media company public. Trump or Trump Media & Technology Group were not implicated.

HEAT WARNING: An oppressive heat wave blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana blanketed the South on Thursday, as authorities warned of dangerous temperatures that could rocket up to 20 degrees above average in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

GENDER: Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday that Kansas will keep allowing transgender residents to alter their driver's licenses and birth certificates despite a new law aimed at preventing it, in defiance of a legal opinion issued this week by Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach.

— Associated Press