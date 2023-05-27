Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RANGERS: Jacob deGrom threw 31 pitches during a bullpen session, mixing his pitches without showing any apparent sign of pain. The workout came Friday before Texas faced the Baltimore Orioles.

BREWERS: Shortstop Willy Adames was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a foul ball off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson while in the dugout during Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

DODGERS: Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw was set to start Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays after being activated from the bereavement list Friday.