Brian Lee, St. Peter's Health

Brian Lee moved with his family from Boise, Idaho to the Helena Valley in 2018 to take the role of vice president of operations at the St. Peter's Health Medical Group. In June he was promoted to vice president of operations for the entire health care system, overseeing operations in both the hospital and the clinic.
Lee was born in northern Utah, spending his youth in Idaho. He earned his undergraduate degree in public health from Utah State University and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Minnesota.
Lee spends his free time volunteering at various organizations, such as the YMCA.
“I joined YMCA board of directors, and it’s been really enjoyable; we have a great partnership with them at St. Peter’s,” he said.
He continued, “The YMCA is all about promoting health and wellness to our youth. The Y’s mission is to really help youth who are underprivileged in some way, that’s really rewarding and that’s why I continue to help volunteering there.”
He is also a member of the Helena Rotary Club, a youth leader with his church, an executive member of American College of Health Care, a Medical Group Management Association member, and he even finds time to coach baseball for all six of his sons, whose ages range from 7 to 14.
“They are so active in sports and it’s a great opportunity to spend time with my kids,” said Lee, who played baseball as a young man and expressed a sense of nostalgia and gratitude for the sport.
With his new leadership role, Lee oversees all medical operations including diagnostics, labs/imaging, physical/occupational therapy, and speech and respiratory therapy.
Lee also served as the co-incident commander for COVID-19.
“I really enjoy my job because every day is different and there’s never a dull moment. Our COVID response, as challenging as it’s been for everyone in our community, has really fortified our culture and everyone has really stepped up during this unfortunate time, and I’ve been fortunate enough to serve as one of our health commanders working with all the amazing staff in March,” said Lee.
Lee continued, “And what I love the most, is working with so many different areas: from our wonderful kitchen staff and our techs, nurses, our physicians. Hospitals are honestly like working in their own little city; there’s so much diversity in each department and the things we do there and it is an incredible, broad range of wonderful people.”
For Lee and his team of health care professionals, the future is not bleak.
“There has been a lot of little silver linings during this worldwide pandemic. So much good has come out of the St. Peter’s Health community,” he said.
“Our main focus right now is to keep everyone healthy and keep providing the community with the health resources they need -- the health care they deserve," he said.
