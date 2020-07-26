Brian Lee, St. Peter's Health

“They are so active in sports and it’s a great opportunity to spend time with my kids,” said Lee, who played baseball as a young man and expressed a sense of nostalgia and gratitude for the sport.

With his new leadership role, Lee oversees all medical operations including diagnostics, labs/imaging, physical/occupational therapy, and speech and respiratory therapy.

Lee also served as the co-incident commander for COVID-19.

“I really enjoy my job because every day is different and there’s never a dull moment. Our COVID response, as challenging as it’s been for everyone in our community, has really fortified our culture and everyone has really stepped up during this unfortunate time, and I’ve been fortunate enough to serve as one of our health commanders working with all the amazing staff in March,” said Lee.

Lee continued, “And what I love the most, is working with so many different areas: from our wonderful kitchen staff and our techs, nurses, our physicians. Hospitals are honestly like working in their own little city; there’s so much diversity in each department and the things we do there and it is an incredible, broad range of wonderful people.”

For Lee and his team of health care professionals, the future is not bleak.