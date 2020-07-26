Brenden Craig, First Interstate Bank

Community is a priority for Helena's Brenden Craig.
Craig said he has always been a firm believer that a healthy community is important, and he contributes by giving back through his involvement in various local organizations.
Craig is a native of Kalispell and a graduate of Montana State University in Bozeman. He began working for First Interstate Bank right out of college in 2003. Craig said he moved from Bozeman back to Kalispell after graduating from college. He wound up in Helena about three years ago.
"I consider myself lucky," Craig said. "I've been able to live and work in three of the best communities in Montana."
Craig was eventually promoted to being the market president of First Interstate for the Helena area. This job essentially means that it's Craig's job to be out in the community forming relationships with other local organizations.
After moving to Helena, Craig joined the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Helena program. He said this led to his involvement with lots of different organizations in the area.
Craig was also chosen by Leadership Helena to represent the group on the chamber's board of directors. Craig started in this position about four months ago.
"I really like it," Craig said. "There is a lot of good community representation, and I've been getting to know more local business and nonprofit leaders."
Craig is a member of the Helena Rotary Club, which works with local nonprofits to provide aid and services where they can. Craig said the Rotary Club also strives to stay aware of all the different projects going on in the community.
Craig is also on the statewide board of the Montana Council of Economic Education. This organization's goal is to provide Montana youths with a better understanding of Montana's economic systems.
Craig said his motivation comes from helping others and improving his community.
"Brenden is a great leader in our community and really cares about the people that live and work here," Quinton Mergenthaler, an employee of First Interstate Bank, wrote in Craig's nomination for the 20 Under 40 award.
