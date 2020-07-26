Brenden Craig, First Interstate Bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Community is a priority for Helena's Brenden Craig.

Craig said he has always been a firm believer that a healthy community is important, and he contributes by giving back through his involvement in various local organizations.

Craig is a native of Kalispell and a graduate of Montana State University in Bozeman. He began working for First Interstate Bank right out of college in 2003. Craig said he moved from Bozeman back to Kalispell after graduating from college. He wound up in Helena about three years ago.

"I consider myself lucky," Craig said. "I've been able to live and work in three of the best communities in Montana."

Craig was eventually promoted to being the market president of First Interstate for the Helena area. This job essentially means that it's Craig's job to be out in the community forming relationships with other local organizations.

After moving to Helena, Craig joined the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Helena program. He said this led to his involvement with lots of different organizations in the area.

Craig was also chosen by Leadership Helena to represent the group on the chamber's board of directors. Craig started in this position about four months ago.