Brenda Stephens, Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

Years of service: 25

Current position: RN nurse coordinator for dermatology

Why did you become a nurse?

What really prompted me is I was in a job that I really disliked, and so a friend suggested that I take an interest and aptitude test, and I did that and it pointed straight at nursing.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

I was working with a veteran who had dementia and he couldn’t remember what day of the week it was, why he was there. But I asked him what branch of the military he was in and he knew exactly what branch he was in, what years he served, what his job was, he could totally tell me all about his Army career. That was really interesting to me that he could do that. I’ve worked in hospice and that was probably the most emotionally difficult job to work in.

What skills are most important for nurses?

Compassion. The drive to want to serve others and help others when they’re at their most vulnerable time in their life.

What is the best advice you can give?

Be willing to learn more. Be open to change, because it’s going to continually change. Health care is changing constantly and you have to be open to change, and I think that’s one of the most important things. Be compassionate and passionate about what you do. There’s so many opportunities in nursing to do so many different things, so be passionate about what you do.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

Perseverance. Just keep in mind why you’re there. I think that there’s going to be a challenge in everything you do, but I think that just by going in and knowing that you just have to do the job and you’re going to do whatever it takes to do it and do it right and safely.

Any final thoughts?

Just be passionate about what you do. Be willing to be compassionate and work hard because it’s not always easy physically or emotionally. So be prepared for that and go in and do what you love, take care of people.

Nominated by Shannon Murray

