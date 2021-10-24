Brandon Price, Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department

Volunteering for a rural fire department isn’t always like working for a city department. Sometimes the first firefighter gets to the scene and it can be a while before more help can get there.
That’s according to Brandon Price, who has been with the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department for five years. The department covers more than 100 square miles east of Helena, including parts around Canyon Ferry Reservoir, according to its website.
“It’s a huge area for the number of people we have,” Price said. “Sometimes in a rural fire department you do have a team around you, sometimes you’re all alone.”
Price, who now runs Medicine Springs, said being a former science teacher led to his interest in becoming an Emergency Medical Responder as well. He said in a department of about 30, he is one of 11 with medical training. He said people may be surprised by how broad a role volunteer firefighters can play, including in medical calls.
“They’re surprised when they see volunteers come,” Price said. “Any call to 911 comes to us, we’re the ones who respond.”
Tri-Lakes formed in 2005 when the Canyon Ferry Volunteer and Lakeside Volunteer fire departments combined, according to its website. Price said having volunteers spread out allows them to respond rapidly because they’re usually nearby, and they work with other departments.
“There’s a central feeling that your community needs you,” Price said. “I like that feeling.”
Price said he mainly works out of the department’s Station Four on the west shore of Canyon Ferry. Ken Price, Brandon’s father, said he’s very dedicated to being a first responder.
“The amount of time that he and all the other first responders put in is incredible, and it’s all unpaid,” Ken said.
Tri-Lakes is currently looking for volunteers, according to its website. Price said the department is always in need of personnel but it has been especially hard with the pandemic. He said they are able to do the job, but having more people would mean better chances of positive outcomes.
“You give up a lot of time with your family and finding that balance can be tough,” Price said. “That’s why it’s great to have that group of people who have been through it with you.”
