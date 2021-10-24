Brandon Price, Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department

Volunteering for a rural fire department isn’t always like working for a city department. Sometimes the first firefighter gets to the scene and it can be a while before more help can get there.

That’s according to Brandon Price, who has been with the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department for five years. The department covers more than 100 square miles east of Helena, including parts around Canyon Ferry Reservoir, according to its website.

“It’s a huge area for the number of people we have,” Price said. “Sometimes in a rural fire department you do have a team around you, sometimes you’re all alone.”

Price, who now runs Medicine Springs, said being a former science teacher led to his interest in becoming an Emergency Medical Responder as well. He said in a department of about 30, he is one of 11 with medical training. He said people may be surprised by how broad a role volunteer firefighters can play, including in medical calls.

“They’re surprised when they see volunteers come,” Price said. “Any call to 911 comes to us, we’re the ones who respond.”