Bozeman man charged with firing gun in city limits

Michael James Dylan Voeller, 25, of Bozeman has been charged with felony criminal endangerment in Helena.

On Nov. 20, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of S. Park Avenue and S. Cruse Avenue for reports of an individual firing a gun from a large white pickup truck.

A vehicle matching the description was located, occupied by three individuals, in a parking garage near 6th Avenue and Park Avenue. One of the complainants was able to confirm the vehicle in the parking garage was the one she observed the gun allegedly being fired from.

Inside the vehicle, officers located two hunting rifles and a pistol. Officers located a spent shell casing from one of the rifles inside the truck.

The defendant allegedly admitted to firing one of the rifles into the air while the truck was in motion.

