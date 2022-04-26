 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boulder man arrested on suspicion of drug crimes

  • 0
Parry.jpg

Festus Cody Parry 

A 25-year-old Boulder man has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies responded to the area of South Lane Avenue in East Helena at about 4:55 a.m. April 15 after receiving information that a man with warrants was in the area.

Deputies found and arrested Festus Cody Parry by 5:16 a.m.

The arresting deputies searched Parry and found two syringes that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Parry was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News