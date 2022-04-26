Boulder man arrested on suspicion of drug crimes

A 25-year-old Boulder man has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies responded to the area of South Lane Avenue in East Helena at about 4:55 a.m. April 15 after receiving information that a man with warrants was in the area.

Deputies found and arrested Festus Cody Parry by 5:16 a.m.

The arresting deputies searched Parry and found two syringes that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Parry was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.