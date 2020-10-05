Boulder man accused of knife threat

A 26-year-old Boulder man has been arrested in Lewis and Clark County after allegedly threatening to stab two people.

Gabriel Eugene Bailey has been charged with felony partner/family member assault (third offense) and misdemeanor assault.

On Sept. 26, law enforcement was dispatched to a disturbance in an apartment. Court documents state that Bailey said he was moving out of the apartment before returning and entering through a window as the woman and her friend were asleep.

The defendant is accused of punching the male friend in the groin to wake him up before yelling at him to leave. Then he allegedly ripped the covers off the woman and said he was going to stab them both with a knife.

The defendant has two prior PFMA convictions.

