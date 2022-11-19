Boss is an energetic guy who LOVES to play fetch! He’ll bring the ball right back to you and drop... View on PetFinder
A 31-year-old East Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in the bathroom of a bar in the Helena Valley.
The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center has been secured after someone died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Helena facility around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, officials reported.
Old Salt Co-op plans to expand into Bert & Ernie's on Last Chance Gulch and open a butcher shop, bar and restaurant serving up locally produced meat.
A judge stopped short of agreeing with two environmental groups seeking a complete halt to hunting and trapping wolves in Montana.
The Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with a state district court’s decision to not block a state law prohibiting vaccine mandates in most workplaces.
"These are the kinds of conditions they can tell stories about; ‘The day we did GameDay in five-degree weather in Bozeman.’” ESPN producer Drew Gallagher
Police have identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus on Sunday.
Actor Kevin Costner hosts a four-part series on Yellowstone National Park that begins airing on Sunday.
The association's board of trustees made the announcement Friday and it was effective that day, according to a spokesperson.
Lawmakers gathered in Helena on Wednesday to elect leadership.
