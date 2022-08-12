Quiet, well-mannered with a silly streak – that’s Bob! This shy guy is seeking a forever home and hopes you... View on PetFinder
Bob
The television show "Yellowstone" put out an online open casting call on Monday, seeking local talent to work as extras for filming in Helena on Aug. 24.
oA wildland fire that ignited about five miles east of East Helena Thursday has grown to 1,538 acres with no containment as of Friday.
A 34-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of multiple sex crimes against minors.
Winning the jury meant showing that any reasonable person would have quit under the conditions the trooper's supervisors imposed on him, attorney Karl Knuchel said.
The Matt Staff Road fire 12 miles east of Helena grew slightly to 1,587 acres Saturday with 38% containment, authorities said, noting they hoped to make “significant progress” throughout the day thanks to a break in the weather.
The event was the first time all three appeared together in a forum.
The Matt Staff Road fire 12 miles east of Helena remained at 1,587 acres and is 84% contained as of Sunday afternoon, according to officials with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s County Assist Team.
The city of Helena bid farewell to one of its finest during Monday evening's city commission meeting.
The Montana Department of Corrections is contesting a decision by the state’s Human Rights Commission that overruled a hearings officer and found in favor of a former DOC employee who says she was wrongfully terminated from her job.
This fall’s election will provide some insight about where Montana’s Democrats are headed and if their renewed focus on “kitchen table" issues will resonate with voters.