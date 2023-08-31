Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Block Management Program provides hunter management assistance, an impact payment, weed management bonus and a complimentary license benefit to offset the impacts from allowing free public hunting access on private lands.
Landowners in cooperation with FWP decide when, where and how they want to manage hunters on their property in accordance with program guidelines for the benefit of wildlife management and the residents and non-resident hunters of Montana.
Below are links to all the necessary maps and information for private property available to hunters this season.
2023 BMA Hunting Access Guide (without regional maps) (PDF)
Regions 1 & 2 Map (png)
Region 3 Map (png)
Region 4 Map (png)
Region 5 Map (png)
Region 6 - West Map (png)
Region 6 - East Map (png)
Region 7 - North Map (png)
Region 7 - South Map (png)
Regional BMA Property Maps:
Regions 1 & 2
Region 1 Maps (PDF)
Region 2 Maps (PDF)
Region 3
Region 3 Maps (PDF)
Region 4
Region 4 maps (PDF)
Region 5
Region 5 Maps (PDF)